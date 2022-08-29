CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, AUG. 29
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Senate Majority Fund: John Elway Reception, 4-6 p.m., 5200 S. Broadway, Englewood, contact amy@westbrookegroup.com or 419-704-5131 to RSVP, contributions can be made at www.senatemajorityfund.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, AUG. 30
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Knock Doors in Greeley, 1-4 p.m., 3109 35th Ave., Greeley
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: ER Committee, 5-6 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Weeknight Canvassing, 5-8 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/488622/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Greeley Organizing Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 3109 35th Ave., Greeley, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/476817/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aponte and Busam Fundraiser for Rep. David Ortiz, 6-7:30 p.m., RSVP for address at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/apontebusamfr
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Convention Committee Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., join the video call at https://meet.google.com/mdv-mjbi-ksw
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Knock Doors in Greeley, 1-4 p.m., 3109 35th Ave., Greeley
· Colorado Department of State: Fraudulent Business Filings Working Group, 3:30 p.m., 1700 Broadway, 5th Floor, Denver, register in advance at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3858312071456004367, question or comment submissions may be made in advance to business@coloradosos.org
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Lesley Dahlkemper Fundraiser, 5-6:30 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/nosler-beck-august31
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Weeknight Canvassing, 5-8 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/488622/
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Politics in the Park, 5:30-7 p.m., 99 Glen Creighton Dr., Deacon
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· Rep. Iman Jodeh: Re-Election Kickoff, 6-8 p.m., 2990 S. Peoria St., Aurora, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ijreelect
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Organizing Meeting w/ Coordinated Campaign, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 6972 S. Vine St., Centennial, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/468705/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
· DRCOG: 2050 RTP Public Meeting No. 4 w/ Spanish Translation, 3-4:30 p.m., join the meeting at http://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAoduCtqDMqE9Cp37po7s-cNVQkEyFYWmOY or contact kforfar-jones@drcog.org for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Weeknight Canvassing, 5-8 p.m., register in advance at Click here to sign up https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/488622/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 passcode 236791
· (L) Northeast Colorado Libertarian Development Group: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 539 S. Baxter Ave., Holyoke
· Jefferson County Human Services Foundation in Partnership with Prosperity: Award Ceremony, 5:30-8 p.m., 13300 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood, visit https://jhsf.networkforgood.com/events/44304-partnership-in-prosperity-award-ceremony for more information
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 800 S. Hover St., Suite 12, Longmont
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84146603811
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact mariea.fish@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· DRCOG: 2050 RTP Public Meeting No. 5, 10-11:30 a.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtcuiqrDIsHdJhNxMhFUMy6CX4rKQn12es or contact kforfar-jones@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Weeknight Canvassing, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/471521
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Canvass w/ Coordinated Campaign, 1-4 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Ste. 240, Aurora, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/471510/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Centennial and Englewood Canvass w/ Coordinated Campaign, 1-4 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/471513/
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Fort Collins Canvassing Colorado, 2-5 p.m., 604 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Happy Hour, 5-7 p.m., 6328 S. Turkey Creek Rd., Morrison
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Day Social and Union Organizing Training, 5-8 p.m., 1900 E. 11th Ave., Denver
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Weeknight Canvassing, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., register in advance at Click here to sign up https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/471521
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Centennial and Englewood Canvass w/ Coordinated Campaign, 1-4 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/471513
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Party for the People, 2-4 p.m., 605 S. Mason St., Fort Collins, visit https://www.ukrainiansofcolorado.org for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Fort Collins Canvassing Colorado, 2-5 p.m., 604 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Canvass w/ Coordinated Campaign, 3-6 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Ste. 240, Aurora, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/471510/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
