CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, AUG. 28
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Sub-Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 25 Monthly Zoom Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Volunteer Training, 6:30-8 p.m., 1675 Main St., Windsor
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
· Colorado General Assembly: Wildlife Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Tammy Story Meet and Greet, 9-10 a.m., 9956 W. Remington Pl., A-1, Littleton
· Colorado General Assembly: Treatment of Persons with Behavioral Health Disorders in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Systems, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Annual Picnic, 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora, contact [email protected] to share what dish you are bringing
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: LDD Prep Meeting, 4-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Gilpin County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 15131 CO-119, Black Hawk
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Local Government Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30
· Colorado General Assembly: Sales and Use Tax Simplification Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Tammy Story Meet and Greet, 4-5 p.m., 27618 Fireweed Dr., Evergreen
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Council, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Denver Regional Data Consortium, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, Upon Adjournment of the Legislative Council, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 560 S. Holly St., Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy 135, Almont
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: ‘The Forum’ Monthly Meeting, 9-11 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Skewer Prop. HH BBQ Fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sloans Lake 2199 Stuart St., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Brew Crew, 8-9:30 a.m., 6590 Holman St., Apt. 207, Arvada
