CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, AUG. 22
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· Rep. Jason Crow: Centennial Town Hall, 4:30-5:30 p.m., 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial, RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSehX32V0yxbD5VwAXhgMLvJZwK85aiG6jjOjzjbsOrtJaivqQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· State Sen. Christ Kolker: Fundraiser for Rep. David Ortiz, 5:30-7 p.m., 7077 S. Elizabeth St., Centennial, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/kolkerfr
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Literature Drop Prep Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, AUG. 23
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: ER Committee, 5-6 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· Rep. Jason Crow: Aurora Town Hall, 5-6 p.m., 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdmZuuJaIQQB0y_mg1b9zyZ4o-OFywJ2OF99lzHLILtSHl1qQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Phone Bank with CO Dems in CD 2/3, 5-7:30 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., Unit A1, Boulder, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/489875/
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Weeknight Canvassing, 5-8 p.m., register in advance at ttps://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/488622/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latinos for Amanda Gonzalez, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/latinosforamandagonzalez, cost $50/guest
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Reading Group, 6-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Greeley Organizing Meeting, 6-7 p.m., RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/476817/
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Convention Committee Meeting-Virtual, 7:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://meet.google.com/mdv-mjbi-ksw
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24
· (R) Lincoln Club of Colorado: National Republican Committee Members Randy Corporon and Vera Ortegon, 11:30-1 p.m., 1555 N. Grant St., Denver, purchase tickets at https://secure.anedot.com/lincolnclubofcolorado/donatetothelincolnclubofcolorado, contact president@lincolnclubofcolorado.org for more information
· DRCOG: 2050 RTP Public Meeting No. 3, 1-2:30 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/988930 for Zoom link, contact kforfar-jones@drcog.org for more information
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Water Resources and Agriculture Review Committee, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Pitkin County Democratic Party: 12th Annual Pitkin County DP Dinner, 5-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/pitcodems22
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Weeknight Canvassing, 5-8 p.m., register in advance at ttps://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/488622/
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Politics in the Park, 5:30-7 p.m., 418 Cherry St., Dacono
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Meeting w/ Coordinated Campaign, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 6972 S. Vine St., Centennial, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/468705/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83447840839
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact belwood0328@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Sec. of State Jena Griswold Visit to Rifle, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., event is free but proof of vaccination and RSVP required, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/jenaaug25rifle
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Weeknight Canvassing, 5-8 p.m., register in advance at ttps://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/488622/
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Social Hour, 5-8 p.m., 1111 Lincoln St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 passcode 236791
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Republican Women of Weld Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 101 Bison Hwy., Hudson, RSVP at womenofweld@gmail.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Latino Leadership Fundraiser for Rep. David Ortiz, 6-7:30 p.m., 5175 W. 68th Ave., Arvada, RSVP at bit.ly/latinofr22
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Monthly Social, 6-8 p.m., contact 720-441-4092 for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Coordinated Campaign, 5735 Arapahoe Ave., Unit A1, Boulder, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/470318/
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact twatson@bocogop.org for more information
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 10350 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 p.m., 9250 Zotos Dr., Highlands Ranch, cost $15
· Steamboat Institute 14th Annual Freedom Conference & Festival: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin State and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m., purchase tickets at https://web.cvent.com/event/0212f67f-b0d6-47a8-b53c-9340a0cc75ef/websitePage:645d57e4-75eb-4769-b2c0-f201a0bfc6ce or contact jordan@steamboatinstitute.org
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Suite 130, Lakewood
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: (IN)Equality Day Expo, 6-9 p.m., 1410 Grant St., Denver, register in advance at https://www.lwvcolorado.org/content.aspx?page_id=4001&club_id=314195
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
· Steamboat Institute 14th Annual Freedom Conference & Festival: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin State and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., purchase tickets at https://web.cvent.com/event/0212f67f-b0d6-47a8-b53c-9340a0cc75ef/websitePage:645d57e4-75eb-4769-b2c0-f201a0bfc6ce or contact jordan@steamboatinstitute.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 3425 W. Oxford Ave., Denver
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89292933344
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting-Green Valley, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 4856 Andes Ct., Denver, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/hd7democrats/event/481764/
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact tamarapeagle@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Legacy Brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1717 Denver West Blvd., Golden, purchase tickets at secure.actblue.com/donate/dllc2022
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Boulder County Canvassing, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/471521/
· (D) Logan County Democratic Party: Potluck Picnic, 12-4:30 p.m., 17615 CO-14, Sterling, RSVP to Riste Capps at 970-520-9412
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Get the Scoop! Summer Event, 1-3 p.m., 1279 W. Midway Blvd., Broomfield, donate at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/broomfielddems2022
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Pat Schroeder Dinner, 5:30 p.m., 6553 S. Revere Pkwy., Centennial, purchase tickets at https://cbo.io/tickets/purchase_tickets.php?slug=ACDP&form_name=Annualdinner
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
· (L) Parker Libertarian Party: August Road Clean-Up, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 19190 E. Main Street, Parker
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Boulder County Canvassing, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/471521/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Petterson/Caraveo Fundraiser, 1-2:30 p.m., 9596 W. 89th Pl., Westminster
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Picnic, 4-7 p.m., Grand River Park, Park Dr., New Castle, RSVP at info@garcodems.org
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: 56th Annual JFK Dinner, 5:30-9 p.m., 650 E. 124th Ave., Thornton, purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/jfk56
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
