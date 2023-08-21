CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, AUG. 21
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Transportation Legislation Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 434 S. 1st St., Montrose
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Conservative Zoom Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Grand County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Fl. Conference Room, Denver
TUESDAY, AUG. 22
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado’s Child Welfare System Interim Study Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Committee on Legal Services, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (D) Grand County Democratic Party: Pub Trivia Night, 4:30-6 p.m., 401 Zero St., Fraser
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Plains & Mountain West District Call, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Tea Party Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Local Government Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VETI Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: August Luncheon with Sheila Weinberg, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 4295 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, RSVP and purchase tickets at https://secure.anedot.com/lincolnclubofcolorado/donatetothelincolnclubofcolorado or contact [email protected]
· Colorado General Assembly: Water Resources and Agriculture Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action and Colorado People’s Action: How a Bill Becomes Law, 6-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsdOiqpzssE9XIgyDloXXTWkgjX3iW82Z4#/registration to join the meeting
· (D) Grand County Democratic Party: FUN-Raising for Democracy with Rep. Joe Neguse, 6-9 p.m., Snow Mountain Ranch, 1101 Co. Rd. 53, Granby, visit bit.ly/gcdems-fundraiser for more information, $75/person, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP to [email protected]
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: LGBTQ Allied Initiative, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 1955 E. Arizona Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Cocktails Monthly Social, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 457 S. Broadway, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Town Hall with Crystal Murillo, 6-7:30 p.m., 9898 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Larimer and Weld County Republican Party: Caucus and Civic Duty, 6:30-8 p.m., 5656 McWhinney Blvd., Loveland
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting-Hybrid, 6:30-8 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora, visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Littleton, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Interim Committee on Ozone Air Quality, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Sub-Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: PolEd & SocFem Citizen Ruth Movie Screening, 7-9:30 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 9-10 a.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: Equality Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1310 Bannock St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Volunteer Appreciation Picnic, 12-3 p.m., The Green, S. Dahlia Ln., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Vacancy Committee of the Democratic Party of HD 4, 12-4 p.m., 3333 Regis Blvd., Peter Claver Hall-Mountain View Room Denver, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vacancy-committee-of-the-democratic-party-of-colorados-house-district-4-tickets-681727835307 for more information and to RSVP
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Patio Parties with a Purpose, 3-7 p.m., 2736 Welton St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Shooting Fundraiser, 3-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: 57th Annual JFK Dinner, 5 p.m., 8773 Yates Dr., Westminster, purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/jfk57
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Brew Crew, 8-9:30 a.m., 6590 Holman St., Apt. 207, Arvada
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 & 8 Day at the Races, 2600 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, visit https://act.denverdemocrats.org/a/hd-7-8-day-races to purchase tickets and for more information
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Annual Summer Picnic with Rep. Velasco, 4-7 p.m., 54 CR 311, Silt, contact [email protected] for more information
