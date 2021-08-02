CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, AUG. 2
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meeting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cafe del Sol, 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup, 303-882-5456. jrmc2.com or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peake One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSocialist Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-books
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Data Analytics Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact info@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom invite
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· Joint Independent Redistricting Commission: Littleton CD 6, 12 p.m., 8000 S. Corona Way, Cafeteria, Littleton
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd,. Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Committee, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the meeting
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· Joint Independent Redistricting Commission: Centennial CD 6, 7 p.m., 5955 S. Holly St., Meeting Room A&B, Centennial
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd6@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact Myron Spanier at 303-877-2940 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact Bradly Beck at bbeck@bocogop.com for location information
· Colorado General Assembly: Transportation Legislation Review Committee, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., for virtual meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., for virtual meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., for virtual meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meetings, 6:30-8 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Suite 240, Aurora, contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for a virtual link if unable to attend in-person
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· Joint Independent Redistricting Commission: Golden CD 7, 7 p.m., 701 24th St., Golden
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Haas at 303-718-6960 for more information
· Joint Independent Redistricting Commission: Colorado Springs CD 5, 2 p.m., 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Colorado Springs
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 23 Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Suite 130, Lakewood
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Fixing Our Education System-Colorado Conversations Town Hall, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/386148/ to register
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact hd28chair@email.jeffcodems.org for location information and to RSVP
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for virtual meeting link
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· Joint Independent Redistricting Commission: Trinidad CD 4, 11 a.m., 600 Prospect St., Sullivan Center Pioneer Room, Trinidad
· Joint Independent Redistricting Commission: Alamosa CD 3, 7 p.m., 1011 Main St., Alamosa
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver, contact 303-428-5206 for more information
· Rep. Joe Neguse: Special Service Town Hall, 10-11 a.m., Chautauqua, Boulder, register in advance at https://www.neguseevents.com/sth
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators (Sens. Fields and Buckner and Reps. Weissman, Jackson, Ricks and Jodeh), 10:15-11:45 a.m., register for the Zoom meeting at arapahoedems.org
· Joint Independent Redistricting Commission: Durango CD 3, 1 p.m., 1900 E. 3rd Ave., Library Room 1&2, Durango
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Margarita Mixer, 4-7 p.m., 3831 S. Hillcrest Dr., Aurora, visit https://act.myngp.com/Forms/-7444449084531802112 to register
· ONE Colorado: Pink Party, 6-10 p.m., Tracks Outdoor Space 3500 Walnut St., Denver, register and purchase tickets at https://onecolorado.salsalabs.org/2021pinkparty, contact garrettr@one-colorado.org with any questions
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
