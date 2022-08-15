CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, AUG. 15
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Wildfire Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Initiative Business Meeting, 5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 2 Meeting, 5-6 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Janice Marchman, Eldorado Springs Meet & Greet, 6-7 p.m., 8 Cheesebro Way, Eldorado Springs
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclcOqpqDooGtU-cdC65J11_5-YtTCL5May
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: CD 4 Regular Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
TUESDAY, AUG. 16
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Interim Committee on School Finance, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Knock Doors in Greeley, 1-4 p.m., 3109 35th Ave., Greeley
· DRCOG: 2050 RTP Public Meeting No. 1, 3-4:30 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/988929 for Zoom link or contact kforfar-jones@drcog.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: ER Committee, 5-6 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: All Initiatives Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Cocktails and Conversations Fundraisers for Mary and Dave Young, 5:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/greeley16
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 361 71st Ave., Greeley, contact 970-573-6046 or weldgopcolorado@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Greeley Organizing Meeting, 6-7 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/476817/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Monica Duran and Lisa Cutter Fundraiser, 6-8 p.m., RSVP to monica@monicaduran.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: District 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: 2050 RTP Public Meeting No. 2 with Spanish Translation, 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/988931 for Zoom link
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs, contact marilyn@cologop.org for more information
· (R) San Luis Valley Republicans: Republican Women Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Knock Doors in Greeley, 1-4 p.m., 3109 35th Ave., Greeley
· Colorado General Assembly: Treatment of Persons with Behavioral Health Disorders in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Systems, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5-5:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30-6 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palestine Solidarity Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for Zoom link/location
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Core Team Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@garcodems.org for meeting link
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: 3rd Wednesday Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont, contact president@longmontrepublicanwomen.org for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Colorado Labor Initiative, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Organizing Meeting w/ Coordinated Campaign, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 6972 S. Vine St., Centennial, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/468705/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
· Colorado General Assembly: Early Childhood and School Readiness Legislative Commission, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Knock Doors in Greeley, 1-4 p.m., 3109 35th Ave., Greeley
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 passcode 236791
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://rmcad.zoom.us/j/91053250039
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Club at Windsor Garden, 5:30-7 p.m., 595 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Precinct Organizer Potluck, 5:30-7:30 p.m., RSVP in advance to housedistrict37@gmail.com
· Colorado League of Women Voters: Fundraising Forum, 6-8 p.m., register in advance at https://www.lwvcolorado.org/content.aspx?page_id=4002&club_id=314195&item_id=1756392&event_date_id=255
· Drinking Liberally Colorado Springs: Third Thursday Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 401 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 7061 Commerce Center Dr., Colorado Springs
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republican Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 100 S. Wilcox St., GSWC Conference Room, Castle Rock
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Coordinated Campaign, 7-8 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., Unit A1, Boulder, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/470318/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:15-8:15 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83235298883 passcode 80898
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US 85, Sedalia, cost $15
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, cost $20, reservation required at mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Precinct Organizer Fridays Q&A with ACDP, 12-1 p.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Youth Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Knock Doors in Greeley, 1-4 p.m., 3109 35th Ave., Greeley
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, contact president@aurorarepublicanforum.com for more information
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Let’s Walk Together, 9-10:30 a.m., 1700 Sheridan Blvd., Denver, register in advance at https://cbwpa.wildapricot.org/event-4916868
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 8455 Heritage Dr, Thornton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:45-11:45 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver, contact hd8@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 8485 Kipling St., Arvada`
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Knock Doors in Greeley, 11a.m.-2 p.m., 3109 35th Ave., Greeley
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Western Welcome Week Festival w/ Arapahoe Dems, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Littleton Blvd & Prince St., Littleton
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Democracy Tour Western Slope, 1-3 p.m., 17253 Chipeta Rd., Montrose
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Centennial Canvass w/ Coordinated Campaign, 1-4 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Aurora, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/471513/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Canvass w/ Coordinated Campaign, 1-4 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Aurora, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/471510/
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Knock Doors in Greeley, 2-5 p.m., 3109 35th Ave., Greeley
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Summertime Blue Gala, 5-7:30 p.m., 777 Grande River Dr., Palisade, purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2022bluegala
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Quarry Hike, 5-10:30 p.m., Old Douglas County Rock Quarry, GPS coordinates 39.28793, -105.05118
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Knock Doors in Greeley, 1-4 p.m., 3109 35th Ave., Greeley
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., Unit 1, Longmont
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Canvass w/ Coordinated Campaign, 3-6 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Aurora, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/471510/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
