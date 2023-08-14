¯
MONDAY, AUG. 14
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to register in advance for Zoom meeting
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Monthly Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Team Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., #A1, Boulder, contact [email protected] for an invite
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
TUESDAY, AUG. 15
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 1 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· DRCOG: Advisory Council Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republicans/285 Tea Party Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Working Group, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88473026633 to join the meeting
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Republican Roundtable, 6-7 p.m., 361 71st Ave., Greeley
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Resolution Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 361 71st Ave., Greeley
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to register in advance for Zoom meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16
· (R) San Luis Valley Republican Women: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4-5 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5-5:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women Kick Off Picnic, 5-7 p.m., 800 Cherry Ave., Boulder
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30-6 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Precinct Committee Person Training, 5:30-8 p.m., 360 Village Square Ln., Castle Pines, RSVP to [email protected] for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 61 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 6-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
THURSDAY, AUG. 17
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Social, 5-7 p.m., 3120 Unit St., Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Event-Whose Children Are They, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4151 E. County Line Rd. G, Centennial
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Member Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 7133 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: EIC Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Climbing Club, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US 85, Sedalia, cost $15
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP to [email protected], cost $20/person
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Youth Advisory Council Committee, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Boulder Town Hall: June Joseph for HD 10, 3:30-5 p.m., 2205 Broadway, Boulder
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 8485 Kipling St., Arvada
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Patio Parties with a Purpose, 3-7 p.m., 2736 Welton St., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Pat Schroder Dinner, 4:30-8 p.m., 200 Inverness Dr. W., Englewood., visit acdpdinner.org for more information
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Summertime Blue Gala with Adam Frisch, 5 p.m., 1100 North Ave., CMU Ballroom, Grand Junction, cost $70/person, purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2023bluegala
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Brew Crew, 8-9:30 a.m., 6590 Holman St., Apt. 207, Arvada
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., Unit 1, Longmont
· (D) Summit County Democratic Party: Picnic, 4-7 p.m., 300 S. High St., Breckenridge
· (D) Gunnison County Democratic Party: Annual Unity Dinner, 4-8 p.m., 300 Eighth St., Crested Butte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.