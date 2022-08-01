CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, AUG. 1
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Broomfield County Transportation Forum, 1 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/988912/field_date//addtocal.ics for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Hobby Room, Frisco
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Data Analytics Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Education Forum, 7-8:50 p.m., 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
TUESDAY, AUG. 2
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Lunch Bunch Meeting, 12-1:30 p.m., contact Sarah Combs at combssp@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: ER Committee, 5-6 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· State Attorney General’s Candidate Forum: AG Phil Weiser and Republican candidate John Kellner, 6-7:20 p.m., 16000 E. Centre Tech Pkwy., Aurora
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Committee, 6:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/hd6democrats/event/447183/
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact hd43@dougcodems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tcourington@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Politics for Breakfast, 6:15-7:55 a.m., 3830 W. 10th St., Unit C-1, Greeley, RSVP at https://www.weldcogop.org/calendar
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Committee, 6:43-8:30 a.m., contact 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 5 p.m., contact parkcons@yahoo.com for more information
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (R) Garfield County Republican Party: Core Team Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@garcodems.org for meeting link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for meeting information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for virtual link
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, AUG. 4
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Janice Marchman & Rep. Joe Neguse Meet & Greet, 4-6 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/loveland2 for address
· (L) Northeast Colorado Libertarian Development Group: Monthly Meetup, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 539 S. Baxter Ave., Holyoke
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: Gun Safety Task Force, 5:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-863-0437 for more information
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· Drinking Liberally Colorado Springs: First Thursday, 6-8 p.m., 401 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty-Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 800 S. Hover St., Ste. 12, Longmont
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:45 p.m., 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84146603811
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact mariea.fish@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:15-8:15 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83235298883 with passcode 808898
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Annual Potluck Picnic, 1-4 p.m., 1200 W. Florida Ave., Denver, visit https://www.mobilize.us/hd9democrats/event/461849 to register in advance
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Ranked Choice Voting Policy Committee, 2-3 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
