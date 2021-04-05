CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, APR. 5
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: House Appropriations, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Floor Work, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Senate Chambers, Denver
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (L) Philips County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 110 N. Interocean, Holyoke
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Prat Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSoc’s People’s Climate Tribunal Part II-People v. Polis Planning Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-books
TUESDAY, APR. 6
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd6@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Mom’s Demand Action Advocacy Day Kick-Off, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact Abbey at colorado@momschapterleaders.org for questions register at arapahoedems.org
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Meeting, 8-9 p.m., for meeting link contact Chad at lexsemperaccusat@protonmail.com
WEDNESDAY, APR. 7
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact Myron Spanier at 303-877-2940 for more information
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Operations Subcommittee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· DRCOG: Board Work Sessions, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Republican Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting information
THURSDAY, APR. 8
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom at 720-346-6685 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-10/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact Tom Jurgens at cohd29chair@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: LGBTQ+ Basics Training, 7-8:30 p.m., to register visit https://lgbtqcolorado.org/lgbtq-basics-training/
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Donna Morganstern at donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for Zoom meeting information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: City Charter Reading/Discussion Group, 7-9 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Monthly Leadership Forum, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/lpco-monthly-leadership-forum/ for meeting link
FRIDAY, APR. 9
· DRCOG: Broomfield County Transportation Forum Meeting, 1-3 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/982177 for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Weekly Officers’ Meeting, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Larimer Dems Drinking Liberally, 5-7 p.m., contact vicechair1@larimerdems.org for Zoom link
SATURDAY, APR. 10
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Club, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, RSVP with John Kivimaki at 303-828-0262
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West at 303-280-0243 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., contact Carolyn at ckboller@comcast.net for more information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 7125 Mariposa St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., email labor@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact Larry Dunn at larry@toaboyt.com for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., for more information contact info@arapahoedems.org
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: El Paso County Board Meeting, 2-3 p.m., 7061 Commerce Center Dr., Colorado Springs
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
SUNDAY, APR. 11
