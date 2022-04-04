CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
For information on specific Democrat County Assemblies visit https://www.coloradodems.org/assembly-dates-and-locations. Congressional Assemblies will be held on April 5 from 6-8 p.m. virtually, except CD 5-Apr. 2nd. Contact caucusdirector@coloradodems.org with any questions
MONDAY, APR. 4
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:45-8:45 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the Zoom call
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Education Forum, 7-8:50 p.m., 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
TUESDAY, APR. 5
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Dem Lunch Bunch Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 320 S. 2nd St., Montrose
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista, contact Millie Meardon at 719-395-3228 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: CD 8 Assembly, 6 p.m., contact 303-623-4762 for more information
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6-7:30 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: CD 1, CD 4, CD 6 Assembly, 6-8 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information or sign up at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfCOlLiy_rBUWyPn3S0Zc9eGCB0COE3DSUq5_PnJ5NcwNHmXQ/viewform
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, APR. 6
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., contact 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· NAIOP/ICSC: Legislative Reception, 5-7:30 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact Tamara Mohamed at 720-971-4442 for more information
· DRCOG: Performance & Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Senate District 27& 32 Assembly, 6-8 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Young Democrats: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
THURSDAY, APR. 7
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado Retail Council: Annual Legislative Reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact Christoper Howes at chrishowes007@gmail.com for more information
· (L) Northeast Colorado Libertarian Development Group: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 539 S. Baxter Ave., Holyoke
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: HD 3 & 9 Assembly, 6-7 p.m., sign up at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfCOlLiy_rBUWyPn3S0Zc9eGCB0COE3DSUq5_PnJ5NcwNHmXQ/viewform or https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty-Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 800 S. Hover St., Suite 12, Longmont
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:45 p.m., 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Marie Mornis at marina.fish@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: HD 36 & 38 County Assembly, 7:30-8:30 p.m., sign up at https://www.arapahoedems.org
FRIDAY, APR. 8
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Multi-County Districts Meeting (CD 2, CD 6, CD 7, HD 29, HD 35, HD 38, SD 4, SD 16, SD 19), 8 a.m., 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Colorado Springs
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Rally for a Coal Free Colorado, 12-1 p.m., 1800 Larimer St., Denver, RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/events/rally-for-a-coal-free-colorado
· DRCOG: Broomfield Forum, 1-3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: HD 56 County Assembly, 6-7 p.m., sign up at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: HD 61 County Assembly, 7:30-8:30 p.m., sign up at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: 2022 Centennial Dinner, 6:15 p.m. 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, purchase tickets at https://secure.anedot.com/colorado-republican-party/2022centennialdinner, contact Brielle Mueller at brielle@cologop.org for more information
SATURDAY, APR. 9
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: State Assembly, TIME TBD, sign up at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfCOlLiy_rBUWyPn3S0Zc9eGCB0COE3DSUq5_PnJ5NcwNHmXQ/viewform
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 701 Vasquez Blvd., Platteville
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Denver Republican Women’s Club: Meeting, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: State Assembly, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 3185 Ventucci Blvd., Colorado Springs
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact hd1@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Boulder/Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· NAACP Aurora Branch: General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact naacpauroracolorado@gmail.com to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87515258526 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
SUNDAY, APR. 10
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Bi-Weekly Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/abolition-wg to register in advance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.