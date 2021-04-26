CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, APR. 26
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 012, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Data & Documentation Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the Zoom meeting at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Fundraising Committee, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
TUESDAY, APR. 27
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Community Mobility Planning and Implementation Mandatory Application Workshop, 10 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/982756 to register
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· Congressman Ken Buck TownHall, 6 p.m., register by 3 p.m. on April 27th at https://tthm.wufoo.com/forms/ken-buck-teletownhall-signup/
· Denver Mayor Hancock’s Cabinet in the Community—Denver City Council District 11, 6 p.m., register and submit questions at http://bit.ly/cabinetinthecommunityd11
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 22 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/94199562742
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, APR. 28
· Colorado General Assembly: House Floor Work, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., House Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Agency Coordination/Air Quality Interagency Consultation Group, 9-11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· DRCOG: Awards Celebration, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/news-and-events/awards-celebration/2021-awards-celebration to register and learn more about the event
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: Luncheon Featuring Chris Brown-Vice President of Policy & Research Common Sense Institute, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, cost $25 members and $30 non members, RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/donate
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts at 970-224-1927
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· Rep. Joe Neguse Virtual Town Hall with State Sen. Jacquez-Lewis and State Rep. Bernett, 6 p.m., RSVP at https://www.neguseevents.com/th-registration
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Monthly Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (L) Delta County Libertarian Party: Meetup, 7-8 p.m., join the virtual meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89098026184 Passcode: 585037, contact affiliatesdirector@lpcolorado.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Women’s Initiative—A Conversation with Elected Women, 7-8 p.m., register for the call at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2587253529012123147
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
THURSDAY, APR. 29
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
FRIDAY, APR. 30
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Dr., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden at 720-628-4787
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Larimer Dems Drinking Liberally, 5-7 p.m., contact vicechair1@larimerdems.org for a Zoom invitation
SATURDAY, MAY. 1
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Virtual Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/electoral-comm
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:45 a.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: 2021 Annual Meetup, 12-2:30 p.m., 21079 E. Mineral Dr., Aurora, register at 2021lpac@gmail.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Cobalt Annual Gala (formerly NARAL CO), 6-7 p.m., register and donate at https://aesbid.org/ELP/COBALT21
SUNDAY, MAY. 2
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Signature Gathering Canvass, 1-4 p.m., 701-799 High St., Denver, contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
