(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, APR. 25
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Floor Work, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Senate Chamber, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/988153 for Zoom link
· Rep. Jason Crow: Tele-Town Hall, 5 p.m., register in advance at https://crow.house.gov/live or dial in 855-286-0296
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, APR. 26
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Grassroots Conservatives Meeting, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Central Committee Organizational Meeting & Training, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, APR. 27
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· DRCOG: Health & Housing Convening, 9 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver, register in advance to adiamontopoulos@drcog.org
· (R) Lincoln Club of Colorado: April Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, RSVP in advance at https://secure.anedot.com/lincolnclubofcolorado/donatetothelincolnclubofcolorado
· City of Denver: Business, Arts, Workforce & Aviation Services Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative hosted by Indira Duggirala, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· DRCOG: 2022 Annual Awards Celebration, 6-9 p.m., 1701 Bryant St., Denver, register in advance at https://drcog.org/node/988123
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact belwood0328@gmail.com for more information
THURSDAY, APR. 28
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado People’s Actions: Phonebank for Congressional District 8, 4-7:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Chapter Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Lesley Dahlkemper Fundraiser, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP for details to jnikaido@comcast.net
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Citizen’s Training Session, 6-8 p.m., 1620 Pelican Lakes Point, Windsor
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd41@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact twatson@bocogop.org for more information
FRIDAY, APR. 29
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Suite 130, Lakewood
SATURDAY, APR. 30
· League of Women Voters: Greeley/Weld Annual Meeting, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 4650 20th St., Greeley, register in advance at https://lwvgreeleyweldcounty.org
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., 6500 E. Girard Ave., Denver
SUNDAY, MAY 1
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Annual Meeting, 12:30-3 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Bi-Weekly Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/abolition-wg to register in advance
