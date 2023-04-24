CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, APR. 24
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989764 to RSVP
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· Pikes Peak United Way: Colorado Springs Mayoral Run-Off Debate, 6 p.m., 5225 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/new_electoral_mtg to register in advance
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
TUESDAY, APR. 25
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Rules Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/qkq-diqm-ydp to join the meeting
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Board Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Aaron Harper Show and PBS12: Denver 2023 Mayoral Run-Off Election Candidate Televised Forum, 6-8 p.m., 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-denver-2023-mayoral-run-off-election-candidate-televised-forum-tickets-526569813487
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week Two, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Birch Room, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for more information
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: COHFA Working Group Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82710277472 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Local Government Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VETI Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
WEDNESDAY, APR. 26
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Council, 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., for more information and to RSVP visit lincolnclubofcolorado.org or contact [email protected]
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations and Technology Pre-Application Webinar, 1:30 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989957 for Zoom link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: LGBTQ Allied Initiative, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] to RSVP
THURSDAY, APR. 27
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Floor Work, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Senate Chamber, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Monthly Social, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 457 S. Broadway, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 400 S. Williams St., Denver
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, APR. 28
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Littleton, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Floor Work, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Senate Floor Work, Denver
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Roger Low Fundraiser, 6-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar to RSVP
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Movie Night ‘Sorry to Bother You’, 7-9 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver, RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/events/hybrid-movie-night-sorry-to-bother-you?source=direct_link&
SATURDAY, APR. 29
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (D) Logan County Democratic Party: Call to Action Dinner, 5-8 p.m., 803 Phelps St., Stirling
SUNDAY, APR. 30
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/wg-abolition
