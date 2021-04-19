CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, APR. 19
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, RSVP to communications@broomfieldrepublicanwomen.com or 303-469-2679, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, 4 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0109, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSoc Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-comm
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Jacob Lawrence-Simon at tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth, contact Marlene Groves at 303-621-1111 for more information
TUESDAY, APR. 20
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, contact Art Onweller at 303-670-1540 for more information
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., to join the meeting visit https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Departments/Denver-City-Council
· (R) Durango County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, RSVP to swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, contact Christy Fagerlin at 9970-493-7745 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Meeting, 6-7 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for more information on Zoom meeting
· (L) Libertarian Party of Denver: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8 p.m., 3480 Park Ave W., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir, Golden, RSVP to 303-670-6555
· (L) Libertarian Party of Pueblo County: Meetup, 8-9 p.m., 219 S. Grand Ave., Pueblo
WEDNESDAY, APR. 21
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Floor Work, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Senate Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., contact comms@bocodems.org for more information
· (R) Aruchuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 136 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Mesa County: Mesa County Social, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:45 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett at 970-481-3066 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi at 303-887-1723 for more information
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom call information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, APR. 22
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Affordable Housing Workshop #3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., register for the free event at https://drcog.org/node/982762
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Sen. Chris Kolker: Build Back Stronger Listening Tour Virtual Town Hall, 6 p.m., to join visit https://bit.ly/3rr2fNJ, contact Jackie Anderson at senchriskolkeraide@gmail.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: ACLU Systematic Equity Action Series-Child Care Tax Credit, 6-7 p.m., register for the meeting at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally-South Metro, 6-8 p.m., 501 E. County Line Rd., Littleton
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., to join the Zoom meeting visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., email hd41@arapahoedems.org for a meeting invitation
FRIDAY, APR. 23
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Weekly Officer’s Meeting, 5-6 p.m., register for the Zoom call at arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Larimer Dems Drinking Liberally, 5-7 p.m., contact vicechair1@larimerdems.org for a Zoom invitation
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Committee, 6-7 p.m., contact calednar@jeffcodems.org for more information
SATURDAY, APR. 24
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, contact Lee Ormiston at president@aurorarepublicanforum.com for more information, cost $5
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., contact hd9@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., contact Marty Amble at mamble@hotmail.com for a Zoom invitation
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., contact labor@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., visit meet.google.com/yyo-ktoy-fpf to join the meeting
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· Equitable COVID Vaccination Clinic (MODERNA)with Sen. Chris Kolker and CDPHE, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 15350 E. Hinsdale Dr. Unit E, Centennial, visit https://forms.gle/gWLRQwqp71Kw7ZjG9 to sign up, must be 18+ and those with known allergies should contact their doctor, email senchriskolkeraide@gmail.com with any questions
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: 4th Annual CDP Obama Dinner, 5-9 p.m., for more information on VIP reception contact parker@coloradodems.org, visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2021opte to buy tickets
SUNDAY, APR. 25
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Culinary Adventures with HD 7, 5-6 p.m., contact hd7@denverdemocrats.org for more information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.