CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, APR. 18
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, contact 303-469-2679 for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Initiative Business Meeting, 5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:45 p.m., contact kevin@montrosedemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
TUESDAY, APR. 19
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact 720-404-6715 for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: All Initiatives Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe/Jefferson County Democratic Party: Fundraiser for Rep. Ortiz/Clerk Lopez with Rep. Jason Crow, 6-7:30 p.m., register at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/4.19.21-ortiz-jasoncrow, location provided after RSVP, COVID vaccination required
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Business Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest District Call, 8-9 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, APR. 20
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree, cost $32, contact douglascountyrepublicanwomen@hotmail.com for more information
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: San Luis Valley Republican Women, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs, contact marilyn@cologop.org for more information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., contact reservations@larimergop.org for more information
· DRCOG: Finance & Budget Committee, 5:45 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock, contact kbakethomas@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative, 6-7 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: 3rd Wednesday Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact 303-887-1723 for more information
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th St., Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont, contact president@longmontrepublicanwomen.org for more information
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VAN Training, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
THURSDAY, APR. 21
· Colorado Legislation for Animal Welfare: Caucus Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· DRCOG: Arapahoe County Forum, 3-5 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa, contact cherylodowd17@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://rmcad.zoom.us/j/91053250039 to join the meeting, contact keefete@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/hd40/
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 7061 Commerce Center Dr., Colorado Springs
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Spring 2022 Chairman’s Seminar, 6:30-8 p.m., 13952 Denver West Pkwy., Bldg. 52 Suite 450, Lakewood, register in advance at https://jeffcorepublicans.com/events/spring-chairmans-seminar-2022election-integrity-the-jeffco-story/
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
FRIDAY, APR. 22
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 9250 Zotos Dr., Highlands Ranch, cost $15, contact hrgopbreakfast@gmail.com for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Party Structure Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
SATURDAY, APR. 23
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Dems, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Brunch with Lesley Dahlkemper Fundraiser, 9:30-11 a.m., 1860 Glen Dale Dr., Lakewood, contact lesley@dahlkemperforjeffco.com for more information
· Sen. Chris Kolker Town Hall: Meeting with State Treasurer Dave Young and Colorado Fiscal Institute Deputy Director Esther Turcios, 10-11 a.m., 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., contact hd7@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact tamarapeagle@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Books & Brunch, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., register in advance at https://www.denverdsa.org/events or contact socfem@denverdsa.org
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: SW Arbor Fest, 12-5 p.m., 910 N. 12th St., Grand Junction
· League of Women Voters: Annual Meeting, 1-3 p.m., 1805 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, register in advance with Anna Lopez 719-596-3720
· (R) Garfield County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner with Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, 5-9 p.m., 526 Pine St., Glenwood Springs, cost $100 individual or $200 VIP, contact garfieldcountyrepublicans@gmail.com for more information
SUNDAY, APR. 24
· Education Finance Town Hall: Challenges of Funding Colorado’s Education System with Sen. Bridges and Rep. McLachlan, 12-1 p.m., register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Oe8ojBaoRUWSshD7xU9jMA
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Annette Cannon and Reggie Marinelli Meet and Greet, 2-4 p.m., 5055 S. Kipling St., Littleton
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Bi-Weekly Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/abolition-wg to register in advance
