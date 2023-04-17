CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, APR. 17
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/new_electoral_mtg to register in advance
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pray Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: CD 4 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
TUESDAY, APR. 18
· Colorado General Assembly: Conference Committee SB23-028, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4790 28th St., Boulder
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: All Initiatives Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· Pax Fauna: Denver Slaughterhouse Ban-Campaign Launch Event, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 2255 E. Evans Ave., Room 165, Denver
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week One, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen/Birch Rooms, Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Business Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, APR. 19
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) San Luis Valley Republican Women: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4-5 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5-5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30-6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6 p.m., 53 Centennial Blvd., Highlands Ranch
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Internationalism Working Group, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88473026633 to join the meeting
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Health Care Action Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.larimerdems.org/events
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Budget Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Fl. Conference Room, Denver
THURSDAY, APR. 20
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Board Meeting, 7-9:30 p.m., 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
FRIDAY, APR. 21
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US 85, Sedalia, cost $15
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, cost $20, RSVP at mesacountygop.org
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Rural Initiative Reorganization, 3-4:30 p.m., contact Emily Tracy at [email protected] for more information
SATURDAY, APR. 22
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Dems, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: African Diaspora Initiative Reorganization, 10-11 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Denver/Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Rep. Säid Sharbini: Thornton Town Hall, 12-1 p.m., 9417 Huron St., Thornton
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Rural Initiative Reorganization, 1-2 p.m., contact Emily Tracy at [email protected] for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Progressive Initiative Reorganization, 1-2 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Party for the Planet, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 8085 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, RSVP at https://act.denverdemocrats.org/a/party-planet-2023-hd9-gotv-fundraiser, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Spaghetti Dinner, 5-9 p.m., 2201 Dexter St., Denver, contact [email protected] for ticket information
SUNDAY, APR. 23
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Social, 1-3 p.m., 1085 S. Gaylord St., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Rep. Hamrick Town Hall, 3-4 p.m., 5430 S. Biscay Cir., Centennial
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/wg-abolition
