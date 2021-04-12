CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, APR. 12
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Full RTD Accountability Committee Meeting, 8:30-10 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 3:30-6 p.m., contact David Williams 303-239-1813 for more information
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact dengophd6@gmail.com for location information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-9 p.m., 8484 S. Valley Hwy., Englewood
TUESDAY, APR. 13
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost $20, RSVP with June Robinson 303-752-2013
· City of Denver: Finance & Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., virtual link available at https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Departments/Denver-City-Council
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 110 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87405988238 to join the meeting
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 21079 E. Mineral Dr., Aurora, contact chair@lparapahoe.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Google Meets link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Faithful Dems Initiative ReOrg, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at arpahoedems.org
WEDNESDAY, APR. 14
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., contact comms@bocodems.org for Zoom link
· Sen. John Hickenlooper: Virtual Town Hall, 6 p.m., join the meeting at https://www.hickenlooper.senate.gov/live/
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Health Care Committee, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., #411, Northglenn
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: JDLI Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., register in advance at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1301604476088104973 or arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/socfem-comm
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., email Walker Knight at walkerlknight@gmail.com for Zoom link
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, APR. 15
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans Meeting, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder at 720-360-7836 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., contact Katherine Gibbs at hdutygib@msn.com for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party and Asian American Pacific Islander Initiative: Rep. Jason Crow and State Rep. Iman Jodeh (HD41) Town Hall, 4-5 p.m., submit questions at https://forms.gle/o9JRu3UD9hXVEekk9, link to register at arapahoedems.org
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Direct Action Working Group, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for meeting link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 7061 Commerce Center Dr., Colorado Springs
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi McFarland at 720-732-3758 for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@larimerdems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
FRIDAY, APR. 16
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· Colorado Republican Business Coalition: Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Republicans Womens’ Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram at 970-249-0724 for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally, 6-7 p.m., email vicechair1@larimerdems.org for Zoom link
SATURDAY, APR. 17
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Democrats, 9-10 a.m., email mountainareademocrats@gmail.com for Zoom link
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody at 303-263-0479
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/electoral-comm
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., email hd2@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· Rep. Jason Crow and State Reps. Megan Froelich (HD3) and Tom Sullivan (HD37) Town Hall, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., email info@arapahoedems.org for more information
SUNDAY, APR. 18
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Organizing Council Meeting, 11-12:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events to register for the Zoom call
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Books & Brunch, 3-4:30 p.m., email questions to socfem@denverdsa.org and register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/socfem-books-brunch
