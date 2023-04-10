CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, APR. 10
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Sen. Chris Kolker: Town Hall Your Money and Taxes, 10 a.m., 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial, contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/new_electoral_mtg to register in advance
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Team Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., #A1, Boulder
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Pol Ed Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· Women’s Initiative Colorado: Reorganization, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
· League of Women Voters: General Membership Day, 7-9 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86916911359 to join the meeting, RSVP at https://www.lwvcolorado.org
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, APR. 11
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Ciders and Conversation with Low for Lakewood, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 7260 W. Alaska Dr., Unit A, Lakewood
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-7 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24 Divide, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Resolution Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 100 S. Wilcox St., Castle Rock, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 935 W. 11th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: COHFA Working Group Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82710277472 to join the meeting
WEDNESDAY, APR. 12
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Jefferson County Transportation Action and Advocacy Group & Jefferson Country Collaborative Transportation Forum, 1 p.m., 100 Jefferson County Pkwy., Rm., Golden, visit https://drcog.org/node/989942 for more information
· DRCOG: Transportation Demand Management Application Workshop, 1-3 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989936 for more information and Zoom link
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Council, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting for more information
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., [email protected]
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party & Colorado Chautauqua: Can Multicultural Democracies Survive?, 6:30-9 p.m., 301 Morning Glory Dr., Boulder
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join the meeting
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
THURSDAY, APR. 13
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Conference Committee on SB23-090, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 354, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver, contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley, contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (R) Foothills Republicans: April Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 11500 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood, register in advance at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Southwest Denver Meetups, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose
· Donor Alliance: Donate Life Event, 6:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
FRIDAY, APR. 14
· All Families Deserve a Chance & ProgressNow Colorado: Advocacy Event, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, visit https://thenetwork-co.wildapricot.org/event-5213514 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Jail Standards Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, APR. 15
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (L) Denver/Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 7555 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., 23911 E. Arapahoe Rd., Aurora, visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to join the meeting
· Moms Demand Action: New Member & Rapid Response Meeting, 3-5 p.m., visit https://act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/52446/signup/ for more information
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: 105th Anniversary Celebration, 5-9 p.m., 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver, cost $60/person and $100 couple, RSVP and purchase tickets at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/ or contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Annual Fundraising Dinner, 5:30-9 p.m., 149 W. Mountain Ave., Agave Room, Fort Collins, purchase tickets at https://www.larimerdems.org/rio-lectdemsdinner
SUNDAY, APR. 16
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., Unit 1, Longmont
· League of Women Voters: Stand Up For Democracy with Lisa Bianco, 3-5 p.m., 2205 Broadway, Denver, visit lwvbc.org to purchase tickets or contact 303-449-3464 for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: 2023 Century Club, 4-6 p.m., 1029 8th Ave., Greeley, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/century2023
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/wg-abolition
