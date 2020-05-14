Colorado Republican Party Chairman Ken Buck said Wednesday that he's creating a commission to examine how the GOP handles disputes over nominating assemblies and other ballot access questions.

The move follows a tumultuous month that thrust Buck and the state party into the national spotlight after the GOP's top governing bodies voted to add a candidate who claimed the party's online assembly process treated him unfairly to a legislative primary.

Following a vote by the Republicans' state central committee, Buck instructed the district's chairman, former El Paso County GOP chairman Eli Bremer, to file a certificate designating the additional candidate to the primary ballot despite Bremer's protests that he would have to violate election law to comply with the party's decision.

A Bremer ally took the case to court and obtained a ruling — later seconded by the Colorado Supreme Court — that supported Bremer's position. But within days the story exploded, drawing unflattering coverage from outlets as varied as Politico, CNN and Esquire saying Buck had "tried to bully" a party volunteer.

Buck said in Wednesday's announcement that the commission will be charged with figuring out how to keep controversies like the one that engulfed the party this week from happening again. He also had some kind words about Bremer, who will have a say in the commission's make-up.

A spokesman for the state GOP said the commission's members won't be identified until after the party's executive committee has had a chance to review Buck's proposal at an online meeting scheduled for Friday.

“After talking to party leaders and activists throughout the state, I am appointing a commission to review the issues involved in the assembly ballot designation process, including the recent Senate District 10 nomination controversy," Buck said in a statement, referring to the district chaired by Bremer. "This commission will be expected to analyze the issues and provide recommendations so that the Party does not face similar problems going forward.”

Said Buck: “The Republican Party cares deeply about voter security and ensuring fair elections. I respect that Eli Bremer, the Senate District 10 assembly chair, took his actions out of a sense of personal integrity, and for that reason I’ve consulted with him in naming commission members, who will thoroughly and fairly look into this matter."

He added that he anticipates the commission will produce recommendations for the state party, as well as possible legislation to address concerns over the process to designate candidates to the primary ballot.

Bremer sounded a conciliatory note.

“Chairman Buck faithfully worked to carry out the decision made by the Republican Party Central Committee, which itself tried to resolve our Senate nomination controversy," he said in a statement released by the state GOP.

In an interview Wednesday with Colorado Politics, Bremer said he and Buck "see eye-to-eye on this."

"Both of us are very much in alignment that forming a commission of experts is going to help the party figure out how to avoid a problem like this in the future," he said. "We look forward to the work these volunteers do to assist the party, because what we really want to be focusing on is helping Sen. (Cory) Gardner and President Trump get reelected."