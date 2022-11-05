Colorado's second-highest court handed a win to the state's 178 school districts on Thursday, putting a halt to an educational alliance's practice of opening schools outside its own boundaries without local districts' consent.
State law enables school districts to join together as boards of cooperative educational services, or BOCES, in order to collectively provide certain types of programming. But one Monument-based BOCES set off alarm bells when it set up a school within the boundaries of Colorado Springs School District 11, over the district's objection.
An El Paso County judge initially ruled the BOCES was within its rights, prompting District 11 to turn to the Court of Appeals with the backing of the Colorado State Board of Education, the largest teachers' union in the state, and even the association representing Colorado's BOCES. They warned the trial judge's interpretation of the law would "dethrone" school boards and open the floodgates to schools operating with no local accountability, far from the borders of their BOCES.
A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals agreed with District 11 that the legislature had never meant to give BOCES the power of "extraterritoriality" when opening schools.
To believe otherwise, wrote Judge Neeti Vasant Pawar, "would require us to conclude that the General Assembly intended to grant to school board cooperatives what it withheld from individual school boards — the ability to locate schools in any district, with or without consent."
With the BOCES Act of 1965, the legislature created a mechanism for school districts to band together to pool resources in providing high-cost services, programs or even alternative schools for the member districts. In 1967, the legislature amended the law to authorize local school boards in a BOCES to locate facilities at "any appropriate location, whether within or without a school district providing money for the facilities."
More than 50 years would pass before Education reEnvisioned BOCES, or ERBOCES, would prompt the legislature and the courts to examine the meaning of "within or without a school district."
As of August 2020, when ERBOCES filed suit, its members consisted of Falcon School District 49, Creede Consolidated School District 1, Durango School District 9-R and Pikes Peak Community College. For the 2020-2021 school year, ERBOCES planned to sponsor a school aimed at students with dyslexia, called the Orton Academy. ERBOCES contracted with the Colorado Literacy and Learning Center to operate the school.
However, ERBOCES chose to locate the Orton Academy alongside an existing charter school, the Colorado Military Academy. The academy is within the boundaries of District 11.
The district objected to ERBOCES opening a school without its consent, prompting ERBOCES to ask for a judicial declaration that it was free to operate the Orton Academy at the chosen site without needing District 11's permission.
District Court Judge Frances Johnson sided with ERBOCES, believing the law was clear. She noted the 1967 amendment to the BOCES Act did not say BOCES facilities could only be located within a "member district," and nowhere did the law or the state constitution mention a requirement for BOCES to ask for local school districts' permission.
"The express language of the provision permits ERBOCES to operate a school 'at any appropriate location,' whether inside or outside of a district providing funding for the facilities," Johnson wrote in a March 2021 order.
The Court of Appeals subsequently received a flood of support for District 11 from entities predicting dire consequences if Johnson's ruling were to stand.
"In 1967, no challenge to 'local control' was underway. Local control remained the central 'philosophy” of education," wrote the Colorado BOCES Association, Colorado Rural Schools Alliance, and the membership associations for school boards and school executives in Colorado.
"And the BOCES Act, from then to today, tells us it exists to serve districts — to support local control, not preside over its liquidation."
The Colorado Education Association, representing 39,000 teachers, argued it would be harmful for BOCES to be permitted to open schools far away from their own boundaries, rendering local school boards and residents unable to hold the school accountable for its instruction. The State Board of Education agreed the lack of accountability was troubling.
"The (BOCES) Act’s purpose is to empower school boards, not dethrone them," the state board wrote.
The appellate court also heard from supporters of ERBOCES, including two parents whose children were among the approximately 74 enrolled students at Orton Academy. Jacqueline Gatlin and Danielle Babb explained their children were thriving at the school after the public education system had failed to address their needs.
"No existing program in the Colorado Springs area provides the resources and support that Orton Academy does for children with dyslexia and other difficulties," they wrote. "Rather than worrying about where Orton Academy is located, District 11 should celebrate that there is an effective, tuition-free educational option available to those students."
Meanwhile, as the appeal was pending, the legislature noticed what was unfolding in Colorado Springs and nearby communities. After Johnson's order, ERBOCES opened three more schools outside of their boundaries in Woodland Park, Pueblo and El Paso County. The General Assembly voted in 2021 to impose a moratorium on such extraterritorial school openings until the Court of Appeals could weigh in, with lawmakers observing ERBOCES appeared to be working "outside of that normal process."
"I anticipate the moratorium just ensures that everybody holds tight until that litigation is resolved," said Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, in April of this year, as the legislature extended the moratorium through the end of 2022.
ERBOCES argued to the Court of Appeals that school districts do not have "monopolistic control" over the students within their borders, and a BOCES may have student-focused reasons for operating a school in another district.
"That’s part of the conceptual problem I’m having," responded Judge Elizabeth L. Harris during oral arguments. "It seems very clear that one school district cannot put a school in another school district unless they ask for permission. And you're saying, 'Yeah, but there’s an exception if you’re one school district under a BOCES. ... You can go ahead and put your school in any district you want.'"
Judge Christina F. Gomez also worried ERBOCES' interpretation would create a loophole for school districts to enter into BOCES and open schools extraterritorially without abiding by the process in state law.
"All they have to do is just find another district to go with them and then they can do anything to circumvent the requirement that they go through the procedure to try to get approval," she said.
Pawar, in the Nov. 3 opinion, explained the panel had read the phrase "within or without a school district" to mean facilities located within the member districts of a BOCES, not any school district in the state.
The legislature "has never included unrestricted extraterritoriality in a BOCES’ enumerated power," she wrote.
The panel reversed Johnson's decision in favor of ERBOCES, calling it a "misapplication of the law." The Court of Appeals returned the case to El Paso County for a trial judge to weigh how the legislature's recent moratorium will affect Orton Academy's operations going forward.
A spokesperson for District 11 said the district was pleased with the decision because it would ensure the oversight of public schools. ERBOCES did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The case is Education reEnvisioned BOCES v. Colorado Literacy and Learning Center et al.
