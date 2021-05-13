You see it in way too many small towns across Colorado: empty storefronts and other buildings along Main Street. Empty factories, closed mines. That's been the story for much of rural Colorado over the past 50 years.
According to former Ag Commissioner Tim Schultz, the pandemic may provide a silver lining that helps many of those communities find their way to new economic prosperity.
Senate Bill 252, sponsored by Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Douglas County, takes $65 million from the state's $800 million stimulus pot and puts it toward projects that create or revitalize mixed-use commercial centers in small town Colorado.
The bill creates the Community Revitalization Grant Program in the Division of Creative Industries in the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
And once the bill passes, the clock is ticking: Those dollars have to be committed by the end of 2022.
Schultz, who began his life in public service as a county commissioner in his 20s, is a member of the Creative Industries Council and spent 23 years as president of the Boettcher Foundation until he retired. In his many roles, including as executive director of the Department of Local Affairs under Gov. Roy Romer, he saw firsthand what was happening to small towns all over the state, including in his beloved Rio Blanco County.
Senate Bill 252 will allow him and Margaret Hunt, who leads the Creative Industries division, to realize a dream that they never thought was possible: money to help towns hungry for new ways to imagine the future, and the jobs that go with it.
During testimony in the Senate Local Government Committee Thursday, he said there's a glut of unused commercial space all over the state.
There are 26 creative districts in both rural and urban communities under the Creative Industries division, which would get preference for the grants. However, Fenberg said any community could apply for the grants, not just those in the creative districts or the state's historic districts. An amendment to the bill explained that the grants can go to any local governments, including cities, counties, special districts and even school districts. Holbert said he traveled through Nucla, on the Western Slope, a few years ago, and learned they were selling the local public school, right on Main Street. That could be an opportunity for teacher or multi-family housing. A school district could set up a cultural district with one of their unused buildings, he suggested.
Hunt told the committee the proposal is intended to revitalize main streets across Colorado through a creative industry strategy. There are shovel-ready projects with the potential to transform communities. In Colorado Springs, for example, an Artspace project will provide affordable housing, community space and artists' studios; in San Miguel County, a former limestone mine is being transformed into artists' studios and a museum; in Lakewood, the long-vacant "drumstick" building on West Colfax is being turned into a shared space for community groups, pop-up events, gallery and meeting rooms. These are projects to support local small businesses and artists, she said, as well as a critical tourism destination.
And that increases the quality of life for residents as well as direct and indirect support for small businesses, she said.
But Schultz told Colorado Politics this isn't just about artists who create art or music; it can be anyone who is creative, such as a welder, a chef or a saddle-maker — anyone who creates with their hands.
"I have been in every small town in Colorado," Schultz told the committee. For 40 years, "I have heard people across this state talk about downtown, businesses closing, vacant buildings, kids leaving town, jobs, just the plight of downtown. If you're lucky enough to be Aspen or Vail, things come to you pretty easily. But if you're Trinidad or Simla, or you're many of those small towns in Weld County, it's a lot harder for you to grab something to hold onto to save your town."
As he traveled the state, Schultz said he could not see the answer, until he got to Loveland, and saw what Minnesota-based Artspace was doing with a feed and grain elevator: turning it into an arts venue with affordable housing next door. He got excited, and contacted Artspace to find out if they could duplicate those efforts in rural communities. The answer was no, because there's always a gap in funding. What if foundations could provide that gap money? Schultz asked. That was the seed of an idea that became the first Artspace project in Trinidad, which is transforming an entire historic block into affordable housing, commercial space and arts opportunities.
"It has given Trinidad a sense of who they are and what their future can be," Schultz said. "We will be efficient fair and all across the state," not just in a few large areas, stimulating projects where the town is ready to make it happen. "This is state government at its best."
Schultz told Colorado Politics after the hearing that "when you're talking about small towns in Colorado, about main street, chances of bringing Microsoft to that town doesn't exist. That town turns around one person at a time." Take a vacant building, turn it into 10-15 work spaces, and a gallery to sell those things, and that translates into business for the local diner, for example. "It changes the will of the community around."
Trinidad has been a special project for Schultz. He grew up in Grand Junction and played sports in high school. That high school was in the same league as Trinidad's high school (leagues are based on town size), and at the time both towns were about 35,000 people. Grand Junction is now over 100,000, he said. Trinidad is at 10,000. "It's a forgotten community" that lived on coal. Once the mines closed, for the past 50 years, they've been waiting for a mine to come back. It won't.
Schultz said Trinidad has "the best bones of anywhere in Colorado, with stone buildings and brick streets" and a new state park just outside town. But all the buildings are vacant. The project, with help from Jay Trevino, a Trinidad native who owns Phil Long Ford, has brought the community together to become a community of the future around creativity. Art galleries, restaurants and motels are being built, Schultz said. "This will be the next best, hottest place" for people to go.
Not every town will be able to replicate what Trinidad did; each town is different and has "its own soul," Schultz explained. "For the state to say, 'we will help you bridge that gap, provide housing, help downtown'" and generate jobs one at a time, is incredible, he said. "People love to come to Colorado. We have to give them a reason to stay here."
Senate Bill 252 passed on a unanimous vote and is now headed the Senate Appropriations Committee.
