The Colorado Center on Law and Policy has announced three individuals and one organization who will receive its Champions of Economic Justice & Equity Award for their work to ameliorate poverty.
Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, is the legislator being honored for her role in extending in-state tuition to young Colorado residents who are undocumented, and for her work in protecting immigrant communities. CCLP also pointed to her sponsorship this year of a bill to provide financial and eviction assistance to families facing financial hardship due to the pandemic.
9to5 Colorado is receiving the award as a community partner for its involvement in paid family leave, a temporary moratorium on rental late fees and reforms to the Mobile Home Park Act.
Marivel Klueckman of the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Finance is receiving the government partner award for her work as the eligibility director for the state agency that administers the Medicaid program.
Finally, Karla Gonzales Garcia as the policy director for the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights is receiving the community advocate award. CCLP pointed to her advocacy work on Senate Bill 215, which imposed a fee on insurers to expand subsidies to those seeking health insurance, regardless of immigration status.
CCLP, which has given out the award annually since 2013, will hold a virtual ceremony on Nov. 19 from noon to 1 p.m.
