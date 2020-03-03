Gov. Jared Polis will convene a forum on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss criminal justice reform with more than 450 individuals, including those “with real experience from each step of the criminal justice system.”
“We know our criminal justice system should promote public safety, reduce crime and treat every individual with fairness, equity and dignity in every interaction and at all stages,” Polis said.
Among the topics to be covered are implicit bias, the history and purposes of sentencing, restorative justice, community corrections and youth recidivism. Attendees also have the opportunity to hear from formerly incarcerated individuals.
George Brauchler, the 18th Judicial District Attorney, will be one of the panelists in a session about investigating officer-involved shootings. Earlier this year, CPR found that Colorado had the fifth-highest rate of officer involved shootings of any state. In 307 of the 309 shootings since 2014, the officers were found to have acted lawfully.
“Building an effective and equitable criminal justice system makes our state safer, and it’s something that requires input and effort from every part of the system,” said Stan Hilkey, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety. “That’s why we’re bringing together state and local partners, practitioners and thought leaders to begin to connect the dots toward improved criminal justice and public safety outcomes.”
The conference will take place at the Westin Westminster Hotel, 10600 Westminster Blvd. in Westminster. Registration is required, but the conference is sold out and there is a waitlist.
