Gov. Jared Polis has officially declared a state of disaster emergency in Garfield and Eagle counties due to the Grizzly Creek Fire, allocating $3.15 million to cover the fire suppression and recovery costs that the state incurred since Aug. 12.
“The disaster declaration in this Executive Order shall permit CDOT to pursue federal transportation emergency relief funds,” Polis wrote in an executive order signed Wednesday. The state appropriation does not include money for repairs to Interstate 70.
Vail Daily reported on Tuesday that the fire was 91% contained. The number of personnel assigned to fight the fire has diminished as the blaze has shrunk, and there were 240 personnel as of Wednesday, according to 9News.
The executive order puts a 36-month time limit on expenditure of the money, intended for government agencies and nonprofit groups. Although snow earlier in the week helped combat the multiple fires burning in Colorado, The Denver Channel reports that the Cameron Peak Fire in Northern Colorado is 4% contained and the Pine Gulch Fire on the Western Slope is 95% contained.
Polis signed a second executive order extending one first issued in 2006 under former Gov. Bill Owens, in which National Guard members were called to state active duty to protect personnel at Guard installations.
