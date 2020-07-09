Gov. Jared Polis has signed four higher education bills into law that affect standardized test requirements and credit for work experience, and clarify the eligible recipients for adult literacy and education grants.
House Bill 1407 will allow for institutions to choose whether to require a score from a national standardized test when admitting first-year students who graduate from high school in 2021. The measure, introduced in June, mirrors decisions in other states to make SAT and ACT test results optional, due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 175 requires that a student give permission for a standardized test score to appear on his or her high school transcript. Colorado administers the PSAT to all 10th grade students and the SAT to all high school juniors. Scores were automatically included on the transcripts.
House Bill 1002 directs the Department of Higher Education to study the process of awarding credit for prior experiences at colleges and universities, and have a plan for the 2022-2023 school year to accept work experience as college credit.
Senate Bill 9 redefines which entities are eligible for $1 million in adult literacy and education grants. Now, the program will include tribes and require in the grant criteria that providers should also support the children of adult learners. It would also include as a factor in grant awards the percentage of adults in a community who have not completed ninth grade.
“We know that in addition to increasing employment, adult education is necessary to ensure an adult population that is better prepared to support the educational attainment of the next generation and actively participate as citizens in a democratic society,” wrote Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, one of the bill’s sponsors, on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.