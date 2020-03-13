Gov. Jared Polis, in his fourth news conference of the week over the novel coronavirus outbreak, announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people, unless those venues can ensure people can be spaced six feet apart.
He also said the number of cases is up to 72, with eight people hospitalized and three in critical condition. "It's only a matter of time before we have our first fatality." The cases include four due to community spread in the high country, primarily Pitkin County, as well as in the Denver metropolitan area.
In response, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will close city-owned venues, including Red Rocks, the Denver Convention Center and the Denver Center for Performing Arts.
"As I said Wednesday, this will get worse before it gets better," Polis said. The good news, however, is that 90% of the cases tested have been negative. But there are likely thousands of cases in Colorado awaiting testing, he added. And it's putting a strain on health care resources.
Community spread is when a case has no known origin, either from travel or contact with another person who tests positive.
Polis was joined by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, as well as state and Denver public health officials.
The governor announced a series of emergency actions to relieve the strain on the healthcare system, including asking the Department of Regulatory Agencies to waive red tape on licensing of nurses and medical professionals who are coming in from other states. He activated the National Guard, where he said a dozen medics are being cross-trained on how to do testing, and said that emergency medical technicians are now authorized to take test samples. In addition, nurses are coming in from other states to help communities hit hardest. He also asked that retired doctors or nurses connect with their previous employers and come back to work, which he said will help relieve the strain on the healthcare system, especially when health care workers themselves come down with the virus.
Medical and nursing students at the CU-Anschutz Medical Center are also being asked to help out with either testing or clinical work.
The administration's focus on testing is also increasing, Polis said, with the addition of a mobile testing lab in Pitkin County and other mobile labs that will be activated in the coming days.
The state's guidance on testing has changed from the first of this week, the governor said. At first, testing was limited to those who traveled or came in contact with another person who tested positive.
Now, Polis wants anyone showing symptoms, including flu-like, to be tested. He said anyone who shows those symptoms should be tested and isolate for 3-4 days while waiting for the results. The risk is that some will return to work once they start to feel better, and may still have COVID19.
Polis also announced measures to manage the strain on the state's health care facilities. In Italy, the governor said, medical personnel have now started to triage those to see who should be saved, not just who
"We are on the verge of a tipping point with the limited community spread," he said. "We fully expect and are planning for community transmission to accelerate in the coming days and weeks," and for that reason
The state has already tested more than 650 Coloradans, and 650 more samples were taken this week from the drive-up lab at Lowry. But that's far from enough, and the drive-up is closed Friday due to inclement weather. Polis said the protective gear being used by lab personnel is not rated for inclement weather.
Polis, for the first time, also expressed frustration with the slow response of the federal government, whether it's the number of tests being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which must confirm positive cases, to the lack of early action by the Trump administration to ensure early testing, which he said has hampered Colorado's efforts to avoid mass disruption to lives and the economy.
"There is no successful effort to contain" the virus in the United States, but the strain on the health care system can be affected based on actions.
It's known as "flattening the curve," and it's the difference between a major spike in the number of cases that overwhelms the healthcare system and a more-leveled out approach, including social distancing, or maintaining a distance of six to eight feet from other people that ensures the public health capacity is not overloaded.
Most Americans will likely get the virus, he said, and most of those will be minor cases. "Our goal is to spread it out and protect the most vulnerable populations" and to avoid the first trajectory. An overwhelmed system could mean the difference between life and death, because other lifesaving services could be compromised, and that affects the ability of health care providers to response to other infectious diseases as well as heart attacks and strokes.
Polis said he knows this is a difficult time for parents and employers, but continued his advice to coloradans to take appropriate precautions in basic hygiene, and most importantly, isolating at home if sick.
"It's the only way to avoid this red scenario."
Polis announced health insurers would cover testing of the virus for free on Monday, when the state had just two presumed positive cases of COVID-19. But since then, the number of positive cases have grown, with 49 as of Thursday.
He declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, allowing him to activate the National Guard, suspend or adjust rules related to paid leave for both the private and for state employees, and allowing him to tap $4 million from a disaster emergency fund. He also announced the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment would open up testing centers, including a drive-through that opened on Wednesday in east Denver but has since been overwhelmed with the number of people who seek testing.
This story was updated to note the Denver reaction.
Alayna Alvarez contributed to this report.
