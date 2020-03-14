Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order late Saturday suspending all of Colorado's downhill ski area operations for one week.
The executive order was necessary as a number of ski resorts had begun to independently announce closures, and could force more skiers to the resorts that remained open.
The action, Polis said in a statement, would slow the spread of COVID-19 and conserve medical resources in the state’s mountain communities.
Vail Resorts, Alterra Mountain Company, Aspen Snowmass, Telluride, Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, had all announced closures effective Sunday.
“Never would I have believed that a global pandemic would force the temporary closure of our world-class ski resorts," he said.
"Beyond being a major part of our way of life, skiing supports our workers and businesses. For those of us who treasure living our lives outdoors, sacrificing our fun is the easier part; but for those who depend on employment in our Colorado high country, the uncertainty of how long they will be out of a job is terrifying.
"It is with a profound sense of pain and grim responsibility that I take the agonizing action that this moment demands. I take solace in knowing that while we will be temporarily closed for business, we will be saving the lives of hundreds, perhaps thousands of Coloradans in the days and weeks ahead.”
9News reported that while Polis executive order is for a week, many resorts said they would be closed indefinitely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.