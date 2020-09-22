State employees earning more than $50,000 a year will have to take furlough days next year, the governor's office said Tuesday.
The once robust state economy, and government budgets, are tapped out by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Separately, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday he was concerned rising infection rates signal a third wave for the state.
In announcing the unpaid leave Tuesday, Polis said it would also apply to him, his cabinet, the lieutenant governor and members of the governor’s office staff, "the same rules as every other state employee," his office said in an announcing the decision.
“Colorado is facing one of the most challenging economic crises in our history, and public agencies are facing difficult budget constraints," Polis said. "Just as the private sector is tightening its belt, so too must the government.
Employees earning $50,000 to $70,000 will take one day off. Those earning $70,000 to $90,000 will take two days. Those making $90,000 to $140,000 will lose three days' pay, and anyone making more than that must take four days off in the remainder of the fiscal year that ends next June.
"This thoughtful furlough plan helps address the state's budget shortfall while ensuring that our lower wage workers are not impacted and we can continue to deliver high quality critical services for Coloradans," Polis said. "I know this won’t be easy, but we’re in this together and know that we’ll bounce back even stronger than before.”
Exempt workers include employees working with COVID-19, assisting Coloradans in finding jobs, and protecting public safety and roads.
Note: This article has been updated.
