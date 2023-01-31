Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday appointed Moses ‘Andre’ Stancil as executive director of the Department of Corrections.
Stancil has been serving as interim executive director for the department since December 2022.
“Andre has been a dedicated member of the federal Bureau of Prisons team and now the Colorado Department of Corrections for many years, and we are thrilled that he will bring his expertise and commitment to this critical role,” Polis said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our work to make Colorado one of the ten safest states in the country in the next five years working closely with Andre at the helm of DOC.”
Stancil said he is honored to take on the role — and the challenge.
“I began my career over 24 years ago working as an entry level corrections officer at DOC, and I am honored to continue the important work serving the people of Colorado and supporting the thousands of dedicated DOC staff members who help protect public safety every day,” Stancil said.
Stancil served as deputy executive Director for DOC from February 2022 to November 2022. He previously served as the deputy executive director of Prison Operations in the Colorado Department of Corrections from 2019 to 2022. He also worked in the Federal Bureau of Prisons from 1998 to 2019, holding multiple positions.
