A police officer in Weld County posted on Facebook that he wanted to “beat the hell” out of Democrats, resulting in an investigation and his placement on administrative leave.
The Denver Post reported that Platteville Officer Jason Taft posted the message the afternoon following Election Day. “If for some reason we lose, do we get to ... beat the hell out of the other party like they did,” Taft wrote, explaining that Democrats should be afraid and “we’ll help them find God.”
“[P]lease meet me at the battle grounds,” he added.
The Post noted that Taft did not appear apologetic, subsequently posting that Democrats “have no clue of the truth thats [sic] coming.” Platteville’s police chief told the paper he placed Taft on administrative leave.
The social media page of the town drew modest attention to the incident as news spread on Thursday.
“All eyes are on you regarding Jason Taft,” posted one Facebook user. “Do the right thing and show zero tolerance. He and others like him are the problem, not the liberals.”
Even prior to the election, fears surfaced about unrest stemming from a closely contested presidential campaign.
"As I've said repeatedly, the period between Election Day and election results is dicey," J.J. MacNab of George Washington University's Program on Extremism wrote on Twitter.
