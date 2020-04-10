IMG_9573 (2).JPG

The cupola of the Denver City and County Building, which will be lit in red and white lights through the end of April to honor frontline workers battling the COVID-19 outbreak. 

 (Alayna Alvarez, Colorado Politics)

“It’s 8 p.m.,” Mayor Michael Hancock announced on Thursday night, kickstarting a press conference near the bottom steps of the Denver City and County Building, which would soon glow red and white in solidarity with frontline workers battling the coronavirus outbreak.   

“Let’s howl.”

Since the end of March, Denverites have begun opening their windows to howl together at 8 p.m. as a way to remain connected while forced to stay home.

IMG_9451 (4).JPG

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock lets out a howl in solidarity of a grassroots movement that's recently taken over the city, wherein residents are encouraged to howl together at 8 p.m. every night. 

“Let’s do it one more time,” Hancock said, grinning.

As part of Hancock’s announcement that City Hall would be lit every night through April, he also invited the community to support first responders and medical personnel by putting up lights of their own, whether that be on a tree, bush or window.

IMG_9565 (3).JPG

Officers in the Denver Police Department positioned in front of the Denver City and County Building during the April 9 press conference.

The lights are meant to tell those on the front lines, “We see your courage. We admire your dedication. And we are grateful for your sacrifice,” Hancock said. They’re also meant to celebrate “everyday heroes, those of you showing up at work in our grocery stores, making sure we get our mail, all of those working in transportation.”

Before the building was lit, Hancock called up Denver chief of police Paul Pazen, who said it was “amazing” that the community organized a nightly howl.

IMG_9495 (2).JPG

Denver police chief Paul Pazen during the April 9 press conference expresses gratitude to the community for supporting first responders amid the COVID-19 crisis. 

“It really does mean a lot to us,” he said.

“We may be stressed out as a community, but adversity can also make us stronger. And that’s what we are seeing,” he said. “I can assure you that strengthens our resolve during these difficult times.”

Denver City Councilwoman Kendra Black, who helped organize the lighting campaign, also spoke during the news conference. 

IMG_9537 (2).JPG

Denver City Councilwoman Kendra Black speaks during the April 9 press conference. Black helped organize the lighting campaign. 

“Please join me in showing your gratitude to Denver’s essential workers by lighting a bush, a tree or a window in front of your home or your apartment,” she said Thursday night. “Let’s show these essential workers our love, our gratitude and our thanks by brightening up our streets with lights so when essential workers drive or walk by, they’ll know that we appreciate them.

“Let’s make it another Denver thing,” she said.

Hancock stepped back up to the podium, and after a countdown from 10, City Hall shown bright in red and white lights.

KeepCalmDenverOn_EPS_08[8733].JPG

The Denver City and County Building glows in red and white lights to honor first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak. 

“Stay home, keep calm and Denver on,” Hancock said. “God bless you all.”

Residents are encouraged to share photos of their decorations using the hashtag #KeepCalmDenverOn.

