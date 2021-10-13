Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser doesn't yet have a Republican challenger, but the Democrat's re-election campaign has more than $2 million in the bank. That's after hauling in just over $525,000 in the most recent fundraising quarter, according to his campaign manager.
Weiser, a former dean of the University of Colorado law school and Justice Department official in the Obama administration, has been burying off-year fundraising records for a Colorado attorney general candidate and has topped $500,000 in receipts each quarter this year.
Through Sept. 30, Weiser has raised $2.25 million for the cycle from more than 5,000 individual donors, 78% of whom are Colorado residents, Weiser campaign manger Jacob Becklund told Colorado Politics. The campaign has logged donations from 137 cities and towns across the state, he added.
Weiser formally kicked off his 2022 campaign last month with a statewide tour that included 15 events.
After wrapping up the tour, Weiser unveiled endorsements from virtually all the Colorado Democrats elected to state-level office, including every Democrat in the General Assembly and each of his fellow statewide office-holders, except for Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who doesn't make endorsements.
Campaign finance reports for state-level candidates covering the third quarter are due to the Colorado Secretary of State's office by Oct. 15. U.S. House and Senate candidates face the same deadline with the Federal Election Commission.
After winning a down-to-the-wire primary in 2018 against then-state Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton, by less than a percentage point, Weiser defeated then-District Attorney George Brauchler, the Republican nominee, by 6.5 points in the general election.
There isn't even a rumor of a potential Republican candidate for the office, a GOP consultant told Colorado Politics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.