Colorado Inside Out, the prominent PBS talk show analyzing the state's current affairs, is hosting a mayoral forum with 10 candidates on Friday.
The special edition — billed as a discussion and not debate — invited candidates Kelly Brough, Lisa Calderon, Chris Hansen, state Rep. Leslie Herod, Mike Johnston, at-large councilmember Debbie Ortega, Trinidad Rodriguez, Andy Rougeot, Kwame Spearman and Ean Tafoya.
The forum is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. at Mitchell Hall at the Denver Botanic Gardens, where advance tickets are necessary to attend. It will air on PBS12 on Sunday and will be available online.
The forum's host is Colorado Inside Out’s Kyle Dyer, along with panelists Eric Sondermann, a regular columnist for Colorado Politics and Denver Gazette, and Axios Denver reporter Alayna Alvarez.
A recent survey shows that the race for Denver's next mayor is wide open, with 60% of voters undecided with just a month to go before they head to the polls.
characteristics, including homelessness, housing affordability and crime.
Denver’s all-mail municipal election is set for April 4. If none of the candidates secures more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff election in June.
