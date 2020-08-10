FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses leave pill bottles in protest outside the headquarters of Purdue Pharma, which is owned by the Sackler family, in Stamford, Conn. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma should not be able to make any more political contributions without a judge's permission, lawyers for its creditors said in a Friday, July 10, 2020 court filing.