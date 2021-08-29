UTAH

Wild horse roundups ramp up as drought grips US West

TOOELE —A referent helicopter roundup in the mountains of western Utah removed hundreds of free-roaming wild horses, shortly before the Biden administration announced it would sharply increase the number of mustangs removed across the region. It's an emergency step land managers say is essential to preserving the ecosystem and the horses as a megadrought worsened by climate change grips the region.

The removals are adding fuel to longstanding conflicts with activists over the animals, whose beauty and power make them an enduring emblem of the American West. They say the U.S. government is using the drought as an excuse to take out horses in favor of cattle grazing.

Horses that are captured are held in government corrals and pastures mostly in the West and Midwest before they are made available for public adoption. Some also end up being used by law enforcement entities such as the U.S. Border Patrol, or go to prison inmate programs where they are tamed for future use.

Advocates tried unsuccessfully to stop the roundup of Utah's Onaqui herd, one that's captured the imagination of Hollywood celebrities and Girl Scout troops alike. Horses in the picturesque and accessible herd are so well known that many have names, like the patriarch "Old Man." He was left behind in the July roundup, but about 300 other horses were taken to be adopted or kept in captivity for the rest of their lives.

The Bureau of Land Management oversees almost a quarter-billion acres of public land, primarily in the West, and is tasked with managing the wild horse population. It's planning to remove some 6,000 horses, mostly from Nevada, Oregon, Wyoming and Colorado, by October — a 50% increase from last year. Eventually land managers say they need to cut the number of wild horses by two-thirds to keep things in balance.

Wild horse advocates want to leave the horses on the range and instead administer fertility treatments to limit the size of the herd without roundups that can be costly and tough on the animals.

Eventually, land managers want to double the number of removals, a step they say is essential across 10 Western states in the coming years. Wild horses are federally protected, so the plan, if approved by Congress, would increase costs to an annual high of about $360 million.

Without those changes, horses could die of thirst or starvation, they say. Dozens of horses were found dead near a dried-up watering hole in northern Arizona in 2018.

NAVAJO NATION

US energy secretary meets with tribal leaders

NENAHNEZAD, N.M. — U.S Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm met with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and other tribal leaders on Aug. 18 at a power plant in northwest New Mexico to discuss renewable energy initiatives, including a solar project and energy storage system.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., and U.S. Office of Indian Energy Director Wahleah Johns joined the meeting at the Four Corners Power Plant in Nenahnezad near Farmington, about 15 miles south of the Colorado line.

Granholm in a statement said it "was great" to meet President Nez and the Navajo Nation's cabinet "to discuss opportunities to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy."

The region is preparing for the closure in the coming years of two major coal-fired power plants and the mines that feed them.

Nez said the discussion focused on ongoing development of the Bisti Solar Project in Huerfano, which could produce as much as 100 megawatts of solar energy, and a 100-megawatt battery energy storage system.

THE WEST

Some rural bankers worried drought will threaten operations

OMAHA — The economy continues to grow in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states , according to a new monthly survey of bankers in the region, but some bankers in the region are worried that worsening drought could threaten their operations.

The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index dropped slightly in August to 65.3 from July's 65.6. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy.

The survey showed nearly 16% of bankers believe that continuing drought conditions are the greatest threat to their banking operations over the next year. More than 40% of bank CEOs see low farm loan demand — due to strong farm finances, according to the report — as their bank's greatest challenge over the next year.

Bankers were less optimistic about the economy over the next six months than the previous month, with August's confidence index dropping to 59.7 from July's 65.6.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said bank CEOs are reacting to rising COVID-19 infections, the turmoil in Afghanistan and pricey infrastructure bills before Congress.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

WYOMING

Record Yellowstone tourism but timed entry plan not imminent

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park won't implement a timed-entry system at least in the next year but it's possible eventually, the park's superintendent said.

Yellowstone is among the busiest national parks during the summer. Other busy parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, have implemented timed entry, which requires visitors to reserve a time when they may enter.

The goal is to reduce auto traffic, which at Yellowstone's busier entrances can stretch up to a mile during summer, the Cody Enterprise reports.

Timed entry in Yellowstone would most likely be limited to the South entrance north of Grand Teton National Park and West entrance near West Yellowstone, Montana, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said Aug. 13.

The gate west of Cody, and the Montana gates outside Gardiner and Cooke City, are less busy.

A decision on timed entry would be made far in advance, after consultation with the public and likely coordination with Grand Teton, Sholly said.

Yellowstone has been setting tourism records this year after being shut down at the start of the 2020 summer season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A record of nearly 1 million people visited in June.

NEW MEXICO

Burning of Zozobra to be hybrid event amid pandemic

SANTA FE — The ritual burning of a giant, ghostly marionette in Santa Fe will be a hybrid event this year.

Organizers of the Zozobra burning are planning to limit in-person attendance to 10,000 while also broadcasting the event on television and online, they announced Aug. 19.

The nighttime spectacle that's been transformed by modern pyrotechnics is in its 97th year. A team of a dozen puppeteers heaves on cords to flex the groaning marionette's arms, head and jaw.

Will Shuster, a painter from Philadelphia who migrated to the Southwest, created Zozobra, a name derived from a Spanish word for "anguish." Donations from energy companies ensured the event could move forward on Sept. 3. It typically happens around Santa Fe's weeklong community fiestas that include historic and religious processions.

Anyone attending in person must prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or tested negative within 72 hours of the event. Face masks will be required for anyone who is not vaccinated.

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe uses the event to raise money for youth charities.