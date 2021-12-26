MONTANA

Rare Rocky Mountain insects will need snowfields to survive

HELENA — Federal wildlife officials say two species of rare insects in the Rocky Mountains will need several thousand acres of glaciers and snowfields if they are to survive a warming world that's threatening them with extinction.

The western glacier stonefly and the meltwater lednian stonefly live in streams that flow from melting glaciers and snowfields. Scientists say the insects are not doing well and face continued declines as they lose a projected 80% of their habitat in Glacier National Park by 2030.

The stoneflies' peril underscores the threat climate change poses worldwide to mountaintops that are "biodiversity hotspots" — home to a rich variety of plants, animals and insects that scientists are still learning about.

The two species live in and around Glacier National Park in Montana, Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta, Canada, and Native American tribal lands in western Montana. More recently, they've been found in streams in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park and the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness in Montana and Wyoming.

They are mostly found in steep, remote areas that are hard to reach and away from backcountry trails.

A new draft recovery plan from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service suggests the possible transplant of some of the insects to new areas, exploring ways to artificially propagate populations and research into the stoneflies' heat tolerance.

The wildlife service listed them as a threatened species in 2019 after being sued by environmentalists to act. To be safe from continued decline, the agency says the two species each need at least 3,087 acres of glaciers and snowfields. That's about how much meltwater habitat the insects had in northwestern Montana in 2005, but much has since been lost.

Nature reserve buys ranch, grows to more than 700 sq miles

BILLINGS — A privately-owned nature reserve that's trying to build a Connecticut-sized park where bison and other wildlife can freely roam on the U.S. Northern Plains says it is purchasing a 50-square mile ranch that abuts the Charles M. Russel National Wildlife refuge.

The deal for the 73 Ranch in Central Montana along the Musselshell River expands the size of the American Prairie Reserve to more than 700 square miles. The purchase price was not disclosed, The Billings Gazette reported.

Since 2001, the reserve has been trying to stitch together millions of acres of adjoining public and private lands to create a vast wildlife preserve.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management attempted to buy the 73 ranch in August, in part to provide access to landlocked areas hunters were anxious to reach. The deal fell through after a government-ordered appraisal did not meet the seller's terms.

The reserve has more than 800 bison and has said it plans to increase its herds to thousands of animals in coming decades.

A decision from federal officials is pending on the reserve's proposal to alter grazing leases for its bison on property it leases north of the Missouri River. The proposal has been strongly opposed by many property owners in the area and Republicans including Gov. Greg Gianforte.

UTAH

Arches National Park to require timed tickets

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah national park famed for its otherworldly sandstone arches will require visitors to get timed entry tickets during its high season next year, the second Utah park to implement such a system as visitation swells.

Arches National Park officials said on Dec. 10 they're not trying to decrease the number of visitors during the six-month period, but rather spread them out over the course of the day. The announcement came a week after nearby Zion National Park said it would require reservations to hike the famed cliffside Angels Landing trail.

At Arches, visitation skyrocketed 66% over the last decade, and is on track to break another record this year with nearly 1.7 million visitors as of the end of October, said park spokesperson Kait Thomas. At times, Arches has gotten so crowded officials have had to close the gates for hours at a time to delay entry.

Tickets will be available for a total of 2,700 vehicles per day, about the average number on a busy day in 2019, she said.

The system will only be in place between April and October next year, and tickets are only required from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can enter without a ticket outside those hours and months.

Reservations cost $2 apiece and can be booked on a first-come, first-served basis on the website recreation.gov starting Jan. 3.

Arches is located in southern Utah and known for its sandstone arches, the most famous of which is Delicate Arch, a soaring formation that's featured on many Utah signs and license plates.

NEW MEXICO

UNM to appeal allowing grad student workers to unionize

ALBUQUERQUE — The University of New Mexico plans to appeal a ruling that graduate student employees can unionize.

The Albuquerque Journal reported on Nov 28 that UNM has filed notice of intent to appeal in 2nd Judicial District Court.

Cinnamon Blair, a university spokeswoman, said UNM wants a “correct and thorough legal examination of the issues” by the courts.

University graduate student workers first petitioned for union recognition in December 2020. A hearing officer on the the state Public Employees Labor Relations Board determined that graduate students were not regular employees because their jobs last for a semester.

Graduate students filed an appeal. Both sides made arguments in front of the board. In August, the board sided with the student workers. Earlier this month, the board called for graduate student workers to do a "card check" and see if a majority wanted to unionize.

Blair says the notice of appeal is not meant to reflect negatively on the value of graduate student employees.

Chile Drop back to spice up New Year's Eve

LAS CRUCES — Organizers say the annual Chile Drop will return to Plaza de Las Cruces this year for an in-person celebration to ring in 2022.

The celebratory event was held virtually last year as COVID-19 spread during the winter months. It was prerecorded and aired Dec. 31 for viewers.

This year, live music, food and entertainment will be offered on New Year's Eve in downtown Las Cruces. Main Street will be blocked off around the plaza so the event will be pedestrian friendly.

Coronavirus-safe protocols put in place by the state for outdoor events will be followed, event coordinator Russ Smith said. That means masks are not required in outdoor settings.

One change this year will be how the color of the chile is determined. In previous years, when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, the large chile encircled with lights would turn red or green or a combination of both, which is known as Christmas in New Mexico. This year, coordinators decided to let residents vote on their preferred color online by scanning a QR code. Voting will continue through 11 p.m. New Year's Eve.

Voters have the option of choosing red or green. Smith said they have had people voice opinions that the chile should turn other colors such as pink or orange, but officials with Downtown Las Cruces Partnership decided to stick with the colors from New Mexico's famous question — red or green?