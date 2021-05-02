UTAH

Mass fossil site may prove tyrannosaurs lived in packs

SALT LAKE CITY — Ferocious tyrannosaur dinosaurs may not have been solitary predators as long envisioned, but more like social carnivores such as wolves, new research unveiled April 19 found.

Paleontologists developed the theory while studying a mass tyrannosaur death site found seven years ago in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah, one of two monuments that the Biden administration is considering restoring to their full size after former President Donald Trump shrunk them.

Using geochemical analysis of the bones and rock, a team of researchers with the University of Arkansas determined that the dinosaurs died and were buried in the same place and were not the result of fossils washing in from multiple areas.

The new Utah site is the third mass tyrannosaur grave site that's been discovered in North America — bolstering a theory first developed 20 years ago that they lived in packs. However, more research needs to be done to make that argument, said Kristi Curry Rogers, a biology professor at Macalester College who wasn't involved in the research but reviewed the finding.

In 2014, Bureau of Land Management paleontologist Alan Titus discovered the site, which was later named the Rainbows and Unicorns quarry because of the vast array of fossils contained inside. Excavation has been ongoing since the site's discovery because of the size of the area and volume of bones.

The social tyrannosaurs theory began over 20 years ago when more than a dozen tyrannosaurs were found at a site in Alberta, Canada. Another mass death site in Montana again raised the possibility of social tyrannosaurs. Many scientists questioned the theory, arguing that the dinosaurs didn't have the brainpower to engage in sophisticated social interaction, Titus said.

WYOMING

Casper police officers to receive congressional honor

A pair of Casper police officers were set to receive the Congressional Badge of Bravery on April 24 from Sen. John Barrasso for their actions in a 2018 shootout that left one man dead and an officer gravely wounded.

On May 6, 2018, Officer Jacob Carlson responded as backup to Officer Randi Garrett for a report of children being allowed to drive a car in a vacant east Casper lot. The adult with them, David Wolosin, was unresponsive at first and then tried to flee from the officers. When Carlson tried to stop him, Wolosin started to shoot.

Carlson was shot seven times before Garrett shot Wolosin to stop him. Wolosin later died from his injuries.

Garrett is still with the department, though Carlson is now retired from the force. A wrongful death lawsuit brought by Wolosin's family against the officers, CPD and the city was dismissed in 2020.

"The Congressional Badge of Bravery is not simply bestowed upon its recipients; it is earned at great hazard through exceptional bravery and professionalism in the face of extreme danger," Casper Police Department Chief Keith McPheeters said in a statement released by the department.

Eighteen law enforcement officers were chosen to receive a Congressional Badge of Bravery for incidents that happened in 2018.

Agency heads, in this case the chief of police, submit nominations for officers in their own departments for the award.

MONTANA

2 men cited over helicopter poaching of wolves

BILLINGS — Two Montana men have been cited over illegally poaching two wolves from a helicopter in the Big Hole Valley.

The Billings Gazette reports that Dalton Thomas Tamcke, 30, and Justin Samuel Peterson, 22, told wildlife authorities they were hunting coyotes for predatory control action on March 3 and mistakenly took the wolves for coyotes. The men later recovered the carcasses by snowmobile.

Tamcke paid a $425 fine and Peterson paid a $435 fine, according to records from the Beaverhead County Justice Court. Neither man had licenses to hunt wolves, and wolf hunting from helicopters is illegal.

Kerry Wahl, a game warden with Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks, said authorities didn't pursue charges against the helicopter pilot that was flying the two men or the company, saying it was the shooters' responsibility for what happened.

The wolves were an adult male and female.

Montana's Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, and the GOP-controlled Legislature have moved to increase the legal taking of wolves, which were removed from the U.S. Endangered Species list in Montana in 2011.

Gianforte signed a bill April 24 allowing the use of private funds to reimburse wolf hunters or trappers for their expenses. Hunting and livestock groups contend not enough of the 1,200 wolves in Montana are being killed by hunters to limit their impact on big game outfitters or cattle and sheep producers.

Gianforte also has signed bills to allow the snaring of wolves, in addition to trapping, and to extend the wolf hunting season.

NEW MEXICO

City seeks $200K from Trump campaign for security

ALBUQUERQUE — The city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, has referred former President Donald Trump's campaign to a collection agency over nonpayment of a bill related to security costs for a campaign rally he held in 2019.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the bill for $211,175.94 covers security costs stemming from Trump's overnight stay in Albuquerque before the rally in Rio Rancho on Sept. 16, 2019.

The costs include blocking access to parts of downtown, paying overtime for police officers and covering paid time off for city workers who had to stay home.

City spokesperson Lorena Sanchez said the city resent the bill originally addressed to New York-based Donald J. Trump for President Inc. to a new address at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Sanchez said the collections agency is still pursing the issue.

Keller appeared on the Daily Show and said he does not expect the collections agency to get any money from Trump.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the Trump campaign told Public Integrity in 2020 that the U.S. Secret Service — not the campaign – should get the bills for public safety costs associated with rallies. The Secret Service said it does not receive funding for such expenses.

KOB-TV reached out to the Trump campaign to find out if it plans on paying Albuquerque. The campaign replied with an email that stated the campaign is "reviewing your request."

NEBRASKA

Hundreds of Joshes show up a for fight over name

LINCOLN — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park on April 24 for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a "grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors" between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a 4-year-old boy, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.

Swain, the organizer, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up: "I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now."

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS