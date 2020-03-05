Two proposed measures for the November statewide ballot appear to be headed for the state Supreme Court after the Title Board blocked objections to an initiative that drastically redesigns the petitioning process and an initiative that funds an out-of-school learning opportunities agency.
“The Supreme Court has held in several cases that if the board cannot comprehend the measure, it can’t set a title for the measure,” said Thomas M. “Trey” Rogers III, referring to Initiative 245, the so-called Petition Rights Amendment. “This measure cannot be comprehended sufficiently to set a title.”
The proposed constitutional amendment would mandate the right to ballot initiative at nearly every level of state and local government. It would also limit the General Assembly’s power to exempt bills from referendum, reconfigure the timelines and signature requirements for filing initiatives, and institute a penalty for interfering with petition circulators, among other features.
To set a title, the three-member board must determine if the measure constitutes a single subject. The board had previously greenlit the measure, but Rogers, on behalf of objector Kelly Brough, asked for a reconsideration. Among Brough’s objections that Rogers conveyed to the Title Board were that the proposal would change or repeal 14 sections of the state constitution, 10 sections of state statute, and had 13 central features not mentioned in the original title. Also, the measure’s phrasing in several places appeared to employ colloquial wording instead of defined legal terms.
“You simply can’t know what this thing means because it uses these terms not used anywhere else in law and not defined,” Rogers said.
Jason Gelender, representing the Office of Legislative Legal Services, and David Powell, representing Attorney General Phil Weiser, believed that Initiative 245 did adhere to a single subject. Gelender added that he was “not especially, entirely confident that the court will agree with us on that.”
Board Chair Theresa Conley, however, sided with Rogers. Conley, the representative of Secretary of State Jena Griswold, believed that the measure was too far-reaching and the title did not adequately inform voters of the complexities.
“The title I can comprehend, but the measure I cannot. That conflict is problematic to me,” she said. “There are a number of different elements that I believe are very central to the measure that are not in the title.”
A previous iteration of the proposal, Initiative 127, originally came with a recommended title that stretched to 26 lines. The Title Board blocked that version of the Petition Rights Amendment in January on single-subject grounds.
Donald L. “Chip” Creager III, one of Initiative 245’s designated representatives, read from a biting statement that labeled as “false” some of the claims the objector had made.
“In my short career on this earth, I’ve never seen anything more subjective than the single-subject rule,” Creager said. “We should call it the single-subjective rule.”
After voting 2-1 to proceed with title setting, the board added descriptions of several features into the ballot title. Rogers said that he and Brough intend to challenge the matter in the Supreme Court.
Rogers also brought an objection to Initiative 250 on behalf of Kenneth Nova. The measure would create an out-of-school learning opportunities agency and parent-directed spending accounts for educational activities, to be funded through an income tax deduction. The revenue loss to the general fund from the deduction would be offset by a limitation of the net operating loss deduction for corporations.
It was that offset which Rogers claimed was unrelated to the single subject of the initiative.
“They get a program and they get a funding source. What they don’t get is this third wheel,” he said.
The attorney for the designated representatives, Benjamin J. Larson, said that the offset was to make the program be revenue neutral, and was therefore connected to the initiative’s subject.
“There’s nothing that is surreptitious about how we’ve elected to fund this program. There’s not a single case that Mr. Rogers cites that you cannot have multiple revenue sources,” Larson said.
The board agreed with Larson, and rejected another argument from Rogers that the limitation of the net operating loss deduction amounted to a tax increase and should therefore trigger template language mandated by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR.
Rogers said that he and Nova would also challenge this initiative at the Supreme Court. Two variations on the out-of-school learning proposal are pending before the court, and two more were denied a title.
Board members upheld the titles of three other initiatives. Two of them, Initiatives 247 and 248, would create family and medical leave programs affording between 12 and 16 weeks of paid leave. Brough objected to both on the grounds that the new entity that would administer the program does not meet the definition of a TABOR-exempt enterprise, and the title should therefore include the template tax increase language.
Julie Pelegrin, who substituted for Gelender during this portion of the hearing, said that the legal qualifications for the enterprise were a constitutional question for the Supreme Court to handle.
“The measure says it's an enterprise,” she explained. “We set the title based on what the measure says.”
Finally, the board rejected challenges to Initiative 271, which would raise taxes by $2 billion annually by creating a progressive income tax system. The measure is part of the Vision 2020 project to bring a single fiscal measure before voters. The Colorado Sun reported that Initiative 271 will proceed through the signature gathering process, while 17 other initiatives will not. Proponents Carol Hedges and Steve Briggs withdrew several other variations on the same income tax proposal before the hearing.
