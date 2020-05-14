There are only two businesses in the state with a permit to deliver marijuana — and one of those is not yet taking orders.
CPR reports that a 2019 law allowed delivery of medical marijuana to begin in January 2020, with recreational deliveries intended to start up one year later. The legislation, House Bill 1234, created delivery permits which businesses could obtain, “unless the local jurisdiction has prohibited the operation of retail marijuana establishments.”
Only the municipalities of Boulder and Superior have given pot delivery the go-ahead, and Denver explicitly prohibits it. A recent report from the Denver auditor nevertheless found that there were unlicensed delivery businesses operating in city limits. The city hopes to recommend regulations to the mayor and council for enabling legal deliveries by early 2021.
Pamela Jacobson, an Aurora resident, told CPR that deliveries to patients who may need marijuana for an underlying health condition would be crucial to protecting their health.
“When we go to dispensaries, we don’t know who has been there, who’s asymptomatic or who’s been there showing signs or what’s lingering in the air when we go there,” she said.
In contrast, other states like Oregon and Pennsylvania have enacted slightly more permissive delivery regulations for the pandemic. In California, localities cannot prohibit deliveries of marijuana into their communities from places with licensed dispensaries.
