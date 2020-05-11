The regulatory board charged with regulating oil and gas extraction are keeping an eye on a changing landscape.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Control Commission already faced big changes this year because of Senate Bill 181 to prioritize public health and safety. Unexpectedly, they also are facing more changes because of the collapsed prices and other new realities aggravated by the pandemic outbreak.
The commission reviewed a readiness white paper in a teleconference Monday morning.
"The commission is ready, willing and able to undertake its statutory duties," agency director Jeff Robbins told commissioners.
He said oversight work has been able to continue despite the stay-at-home and safer-at-home restrictions.
Neither crisis is expected to create an impediment to safety, Robbins said.
"Part of today's process is somewhat educational so that everyone can understand the framework that exists now under these circumstances," he said. "If there are needs to adjust that framework, we'll certainly look at that and bring those questions and needs back to the commission."
Active wells have decline from 53,294 in March of last year to 51,953 in March, as the commission awaits April numbers. Temporarily abandoned wells, those that aren't producing (most in the process of being plugged), have risen from 1,486 to 2,049 a year later.
Members of the industry submitted letters to the commission indicating they plan to work with regulators as they pause or plug wells.
The COGCC says it will remained "appropriately" staffed, including 25 field inspectors and supervisors with 12 environmental protection specialists.
The white paper is available by clicking here.
Though the commission didn't take public comments on the white paper Monday, Robbins said if members of the public have comments or concerns, they can contact him.
The paper's frequently asked question asked, “How will COGCC ensure that operators won’t begin to or increase flaring and venting in the current environment?”
The answer is that operators will continue to be required to notify COGCC before burning off or releasing gas.
"Suspended drilling operations do not pose a threat to the public or the environment once they are properly shut-in or temporarily abandoned," the papers states.
There also would be no incentive for them to vent or flare, because maintaining reservoir pressure will be necessary to eventually resume production, when the crisis abates.
As far as which operators might be distressed financially, the COGCC doesn't have access to the detail of financial information to determine that.
"However, COGCC monitors all operators’ compliance with its rules, news outlets, and bankruptcy filings," the agency's preparedness paper states. "Failure to report production, file required notices, return informational inquiries or follow up on corrective actions noted during inspections can provide the COGCC with a sense of the operator's capabilities."
