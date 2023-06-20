Six individuals who circulated petitions last year for a congressional candidate are facing charges of forging signatures and attempting to influence election officials into putting the candidate on the Republican primary ballot in the 7th Congressional District, the Colorado Attorney General's Office announced on Tuesday.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office referred the case after noticing an unusually high number of signatures in the petitions submitted by Carl Andersen did not match signatures in voter files, Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release.
The investigation found no wrongdoing on the part of Andersen or on the part of petition-gathering firm Grassfire, LLC, Weiser's office said.
An investigation found that a number of signatures were by deceased voters or people who had previously moved out of Colorado, the attorney general said. Some names appeared multiple times on the petition, though none of them signed the petition, charging documents allege.
Charged in the case in Denver District Court are Alex Joseph, Terris Kintchen, Patrick Rimpel, Jordahni Rimpel, Aliyah Moss and Diana Watt, according to court filings. Each faces a single felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a single misdemeanor count of perjury.
The accused each signed affidavits affirming that they gathered signatures for Andersen's petition from people who signed the petition in their presence, the attorney general's office said.
“Colorado’s best-in-class election system depends on individuals playing by the rules and acting with integrity. When candidates, their agents, or others in the process are deceitful and break the rules, they must be held accountable. We will continue to take such cases serious and take action when the evidence so warrants,” Weiser said in a statement.
“Any person who breaks election law should be held accountable,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “My office will continue to preserve a fair process for candidates to petition onto the ballot in Colorado.”
Andersen, a construction company owner and first-time candidate, attempted to petition onto the 2022 GOP primary ballot in the Jefferson County-based congressional district, but the secretary of state determined he failed to submit a sufficient number of valid signatures from fellow registered Republicans.
According to election officials, more than three-quarters of the 4,462 signatures his campaign turned in were rejected, leaving the candidate 455 signatures short of the required 1,500 valid signatures. Andersen unsuccessfully sued Griswold to reverse the ruling.
According to campaign finance reports, Andersen paid Oregon-based firm Grassfire $67,329 for petition-gathering services.
Republican Erik Aadland won a three-way primary for the nomination against Tim Reichert and Laurel Imer, but lost the general election to then-state Sen. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat, who was unopposed for her party's nomination.
The district had been represented since 2007 by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Arvada, who declined to seek a ninth term.
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.
