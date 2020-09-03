A new analysis of voter registrations show that unaffiliated voters will continue to play an outsized role in determining just which party controls the state Senate.
The analysis from ConstellationPolitical.com also revealed that the race in CD3 may be trending, at least in voter registrations, toward Democrats.
With a 41-24 Democratic advantage in the state House, it's virtually impossible for Republicans to take enough seats to win control. The Senate, however, is another story. Democrats hold a 19-16 advantage, and with as many as six seats in play, unaffiliated voters will be the decision-makers in the fall election.
In voter drives this summer, Republicans picked up 5,673 new voters, but Democrats did better, by nearly 3,000 more, bringing their advantage over the last four years to 100,000 voters, an analysis of August registration statistics by Ben Engen of ConstellationPolitical.com shows.
Engen looked at unaffiliated voter registrations in four of the six hottest Senate districts: SD8 (northeastern Colorado), SD25 (eastern Adams County), SD27 (Arapahoe, including Centennial), and SD35 (southern and southeastern Colorado).
The trend line leans toward a Democratic voter registration advantage in SD27 and toward Republican voters in SD8, SD25 and SD35, according to the analysis.
Both Senate District 27 and SD35 are open seats. SD8 is held by Republican incumbent Bob Rankin of Carbondale, who is running for his first election. He was appointed by a vacancy committee in January 2019 to replace Sen. Randy Baumgardner of Hot Sulphur Springs. SD25 is represented by Sen. Kevin Priola, a Henderson Republican.
In SD27, Democrat Chris Kolker and Republican Suzanne Staiert are vying to replace Sen. Jack Tate of Centennial, who chose not to run for re-election. And in SD35, Republican Sen. Larry Crowder of Alamosa is term-limited. Democrat Carlos Lopez and Republican Cleave Simpson are running for that open seat.
The analysis by Constellation shows that in SD8, the winner will need at least 42.8% of unaffiliated voters, which is 4.3% higher than in 2016, although Democrats have picked up more registered voters than have Republicans. In SD27, the winning candidate will need to pick 50.5% of the unaffiliated votes, a whopping 10% higher than in 2016. In this district, Democrats have improved their voter registration numbers more than have Republicans.
In SD35, the winner will need fewer unaffiliated votes than in 2016, according to the analysis. In 2016, Crowder needed 47.7% of unaffiliated voters to win; in 2020, the winner will need only 41.4% of those voters.
Engen believes that Priola, whose district 25 seat is a Democratic pickup target, is in a better position in 2020 than he was in 2016, and will need 1.8% fewer unaffiliated votes to win in 2020 than he did in 2016. But the bar is still pretty high: the winner will need 59% of unaffiliated voters to win, versus 60.8% in 2016. Republicans also improved their voter registration numbers more than Democrats in this district in August, the analysis said.
Constellation also looked at six hot House races on the impacts of unaffiliated voters: Districts 25, 27, 37, 38, 47 and 50. The trend line, according to the analysis, favors Democrats in the first four districts and the Republican candidates in the last two.
House District 25 is represented by Democratic Rep. Lisa Cutter of Littleton, the first Democrat in state history to win the seat in this urban/mountain district that includes Evergreen.
The Constellation analysis shows that the winner will need far more unaffiliated votes in 2020 (48%) than in 2016 (41.1%). But this district also has seen more improvement in Democratic voter registration in August than for Republicans, according to the analysis.
The House District 27 seat is held by Rep. Brianna Titone of Arvada. Her 2018 win was one of three narrowly-won seats. The analysis said the winner will need at least 50.8% of unaffiliated votes to win in 2020 versus 44.8% in 2016.
House District 37 is held by Democratic Rep. Tom Sullivan of Centennial, also the first Democrat to hold that seat. The winner, in a district that the analysis said trends toward the Democrat, will need 50.9% of unaffiliated voters, 10% above what was needed in 2016.
House District 47, now represented by Rep. Bri Buentello, a Pueblo Democrat, was the tightest race in the state in 2018, and that could repeat in 2020. The analysis shows Republicans improved their voter registration numbers more than Democrats. The winner will need fewer unaffiliated votes in 2020 (49.1%) than in 2016 (54.1%).
The analysis also looked at House District 50 in Greeley, held by Democratic Rep. Mary Young, who was appointed to her seat in 2019. The analysis shows a trend line advantage for the Republican candidate, Sean Short. The winner will need 54.3% of the unaffiliated vote in the fall versus 56.6% in 2016.
The Constellation analysis also looked at Congressional Districts 3 and 6, showing a voter registration trend toward Democrats in both races. In CD3, the winner will need more unaffiliated voters in November, 44.8%, versus 41.4% in 2016. In CD6, the winner will need 58.4% of unaffiliated votes to win in November, versus 52.1% in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.