Remember that deodorant commercial from the 1980s, the one where various celebrities, including then-Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves, advised folks to “Never let them see you sweat?”
Today, those words are the unspoken mantra of the men and women, both paid and volunteer, who juggle the myriad moving parts involved with staging charitable fundraising events.
Sleepless nights and stomachs tied in knots may be occupational hazards for those charged with making events run smoothly, but many planners agreed the headaches are worth it when everything goes off without a hitch.
Trouble is, that doesn’t always happen.
Which gives the planners no option but to take a deep breath, grit their teeth, put a smile on their faces and make every issue go away in the most discreet way possible.
Someone drank too much and placed the “winning” bid on an automobile, motorcycle or piece of art, and their spouse is having a fit? Have the auctioneer announce that the bidder has generously donated the item back to be sold again. The luncheon in the event space ran over its allotted time, and it looks like the cleanup from that event is nowhere near done, which means the décor team for your event has an even tighter window to install centerpieces, backdrops and everything else needed to transform a hotel ballroom into a themed wonderland? Roll up your sleeves and get to work.
And, of course, now there’s concerns relating to COVID: After a year of participating in virtual fundraisers, will anyone want to go back to attending in-person events?
“I love dressing up and being in ballrooms with all my friends,” said Adrienne Ruston Fitzgibbons, who has chaired fundraisers large and small. “But a lot of people think it’s pretty neat to sit on their couch, wearing sweats or pajamas, and watch the event unfold on their TV. They don’t have to worry about buying a new gown or tux, getting a babysitter, etc.”
Then there’s the weather.
A summer rain storm can literally wash out an event being held outdoors, as was the case with the American Lung Association’s recent An Affair for Air Gala: An Evening Under the Stars.
“Making the difficult decision to pivot to an indoor venue 72 hours prior to the event was stressful, to say the least,” said chairwoman Anya Stinton. “I had my second-ever, full-blown clinical anxiety attack as I started to process the reality of the ever-changing weather forecast and the epic outdoor production, the first of its kind to be held on Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North, that I had been planning for a year crumble in front of me. It went from a forecast of nearly 90 degrees and the concern for guests being too hot to scattered rainstorms throughout the day.”
Stinton’s first thought was to have a huge tent that would cover the party area, but every vendor she contacted had committed their tents to Fourth of July events the following weekend. Additionally, with the easing of COVID restrictions and return to indoor events, venue availability was slim to none.
At what was literally the 11th hour, Stinton learned that Footers, the caterer engaged for the gala, has just completed its own event space, Social Capitol, in Arvada. “Two days prior to the gala, I sat down with Fastlane Productions and people from Footers to reimagine the entire event. It was truly remarkable, and nothing short of a miracle, how it all came together and that we didn’t have to cancel or reschedule.”
Likewise, a winter blizzard also can play havoc. Icy roads and whiteout conditions not only impact the guests’ ability to get to the venue, they can cause the headline act’s flight to be delayed or canceled.
A major snowstorm occurred the year Fitzgibbons chaired Saturday Night Alive, an annual event that has raised millions for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. It caused guests to be late in arriving, a delayed dinner and a WiFi malfunction that disrupted the silent auction where bids were electronically recorded on iPads. “The technical people at the DCPA were trying to fix it, but they couldn’t. I think I sobbed all night.”
Never one to give up, Fitzgibbons, whose mother, the late Florence Ruston, ruled Denver’s charitable fundraising scene for decades, agreed to chair an event for another nonprofit before realizing it was the same night as one of the Denver Broncos’ biggest games of the season. That caused ticket sales to be so low that she had to beg family members and others to come for free so that the hotel ballroom wouldn’t seem empty.
Then, 2020’s COVID restrictions meant that Western Fantasy, an event she long looked forward to chairing, would have to be held virtually. “It was insane trying to figure out what we should do,” Fitzgibbons recalled. “No one knew exactly what the protocols were because they kept changing. One day it looked like we could have a limited-attendance event, another minute it didn’t.”
In the end, though, the virtual edition proved profitable and she and co-chair Steve Edmonds were asked to reprise their roles in 2021. The dress-Western benefit for Volunteers of America set to be an in-person function at the National Western Events Center on Oct. 16, with entertainment by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
As in-person events resume following COVID shut-downs, so do the things that give those in charge sleepless nights.
The comedian who’d assured he’d deliver a G-rated show delivers a set filled with F-bombs. A big-name musical group decided they’re tired of doing shows featuring their greatest hits and performs new music, unfamiliar tunes that fail to resound with those who’d paid big bucks to hear their favorite songs.
Florists cross their fingers that the blooms being imported from South America, Holland or points across the U.S. will arrive intact – or at all, given flight delays or staffing shortages at the source.
And who takes the heat from disgruntled guests when the lines at the registration or auction checkout tables are backed up, there are only two bars for a crowd of 1,000, dinner service is slow and seemingly everyone and his brother prolong the program by making a speech?
The well-intentioned souls who volunteer to chair those moneymakers or the paid professionals whose expertise supposedly prevents hiccups from happening or, if they do, to smooth things over in a way that isn’t obvious. That’s who.
“We want others to think we’re cool, calm and collected, but I never was,” recalled Crissie Snow, who as paid staff planned major events for Colorado State University, Colorado Historical Society, the Junior League of Denver and other nonprofit organizations. “Every detail was important to me and while I may have looked cool on the outside, it was a mess in my stomach. It’s hard when you’re trying to please hundreds, or thousands, of people.”
Especially, it seems, when celebrities are involved. They can be tremendous draws. They can also cause anxious moments.
Such as the comedian who, his driver said, asked to stop at a cannabis dispensary en route from airport to hotel and, presumably after enjoying his purchase, not only failed to show for the walk-through/sound check but arrived at the venue just as the event coordinator was asking the emcee to announce that the entertainer had been felled by altitude sickness and could not appear.
An award-winning actor who was to have discussed his journey to sobriety at a recovery center’s annual luncheon fell off the wagon, leaving his agent no choice but to cancel the appearance, throwing organizers into a tizzy trying to find a replacement approximately one week before the Seawell Ballroom would be filled to capacity with the nonprofit’s supporters.
“For me, the incident that tops them all came during my first year as development/marketing director at Firefly Autism,” said veteran planner Dave Sevick. As such, he was executive producer for Firefly’s signature event, Laugh Yourself Blue.
“For our talent, it was going to be easy as we were bringing back the comic from the previous year. I had been told he was already booked and we were good to go. Three weeks before the event, I learned that he had not, in fact, been booked and was contracted for another gig in Los Angeles the night of our gala. Three weeks to go and suddenly we had no headline entertainment!”
Repeating “failure is not an option,” Sevick and Renee Ortiz, founder and president of Eventful Productions, agreed not to tell anyone about the fiasco until they had solved it. “Those next 12 hours were sheer hell,” Sevick admitted, “but with the help of our dear friend John Farnam, who always seems to have the ability to solve any problem, or knows someone who can, we had another comic lined up and a contract signed. It was my first big ‘Oh, s#$%’ moment but it seasoned me for the next two that I produced.”
And, of course, COVID and its ancillary effects remain a huge factor. Uncertainties regarding the Delta variant continue to mount. Event venues, caterers, ride-share services and other vendors remain short-staffed and the scramble to lock in a prime date becomes frenetic as many of the 15,722 nonprofit organizations in Denver alone work to get their fundraising activities back on track.
Katie Hilborn, founder of Global Orphan Prevention, a nonprofit working to stop orphanage and sex trafficking in Nepal and India, found that while the goal is to always end up with as large a profit as possible, “Paying a little more to have our Sept. 18 gala at a venue, the Hilton Inverness, that is essentially a one-stop shop, is worth it. It reduces the stress because they handle everything.”
The best advice for reducing stress, however, comes from Lisa Cook and Leslie Heins of Affair with Flair. “Always have a Plan B. Always.”
