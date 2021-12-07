THE YOUNG GUNS
Denver
News: There’s going to be a Rhinestone Rodeo on Dec. 9 when the Young Guns host their 10th annual preview of the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale. The $75-a-ticket event includes a hosted bar, passed appetizers and a silent disco.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the Expo Hall at the National Western Complex, located at 4655 Humboldt St. in Denver. Tickets can be purchased by calling 303-291-2567.
Guests also will have the opportunity to browse – and buy -- the works of 16 gallery artists and six young emerging artists.
Proceeds from the event chaired by Jennifer Paton and Chad Nichols go to the National Western Scholarship Trust, which annually grants some 100 scholarships to students studying agriculture, veterinary science and medicine at colleges and universities in Colorado and Wyoming.
Committee members include Molly Coors, Jess Knauf, Haley Mirr, Tyler Morton, Andrew Pritzlaff and Richard Yates. Premiere Sponsors are ObermeyerWood Investment Counsel and SSA Group.
The Rhinestone Rodeo is a prelude to the 2022 Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale, which opens with the traditional Red Carpet Reception on Jan. 4. It, too, is a benefit for the National Western Scholarship Trust.
About the organization: The Young Guns, part of the National Western Stock Show, is an organization of young civic leaders who are 40 years old or younger group and wish to engage the next generation of art collectors. The members combine art, fundraising and western culture via events such as the Rhinestone Rodeo.
Website: facebook.com/YoungGunsCoorsArt and instagram.com/younggunscolorado/
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Calendar? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.