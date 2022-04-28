CLOTHES TO KIDS OF DENVER
Denver
News: There are those who feel that what you wear is no big deal. But for kids, a well-worn or out-of-style wardrobe can have a devastating impact.
As one young client noted in a video shown at the annual Reading, Writing and a Wardrobe luncheon, the opportunity to pick out stylish shirts, pants and shoes from Clothes To Kids of Denver enabled him to “walk to school without being bullied.”
The luncheon held April 27 at the Wellshire Event Center also featured remarks from Joanna Rosa-Saenz, an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and the mother of three sons.
“I came to Clothes To Kids when I was at the lowest point in my life,” she said. “When my marriage ended, my finances were cut off. Family to me is everything and I was determined to keep mine together.”
With no money for things like clothes, Rosa-Saenz feared her boys would be teased or made fun of if they started school without something new. A visit to the Clothes To Kids “boutique” at 2890 S. Colorado Blvd. gave them a new wardrobe and a nice boost to their self-esteem.
“The dignity of being ready to go is priceless,” said executive director Valerie Lunka, adding that as of April 27, Clothes To Kids had outfitted 3,258 youngsters from throughout the metro area.
It’s a simple process, she noted: Schedule an appointment by calling 720-379-4630, come in and pick clothes that speak to who you are.
Thanks to donations from individuals, businesses and organizations, all clothing is provided without charge to those between the ages of 3 and 21 who live in the 11-county metro Denver area and are enrolled in preschool through 12th grades or working toward a GED.
Eligibility requirements can be found by visiting clothestokidsdenver.org
While there was no charge to attend the luncheon, board chair Nik (cq) Stoffel, a partner at the Holland & Hart law firm, encouraged guests to make a donation to the cause.
When the donations were tallied, Lunka and her team were pleased to find that $40,000 had been raised – a figure that will be enhanced by a $20,000 gift from the Olson-Vander Heyden Foundation.
About the organization: Clothes To Kids of Denver was founded in 2008 by Lesa Butler, Gail Cerny, Joyce Meyers and Mary Overington. Its mission is to provide new and quality used clothing to students from low-income or in-crisis families in the metro Denver area, free of charge. The organization’s vision is that all students will have the clothing they need to feel comfortable, confident and prepared to thrive.
Website: clothestokidsdenver.org
