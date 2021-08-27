CANCER LEAGUE OF COLORADO
Denver
News: Who’s willing to go “Over the Edge” for a good cause? Cancer League of Colorado invites everyone with an adventurous spirit to sign up for this “breath-taking” fundraiser that involves rappelling down the 36 stories of the 1670 Broadway skyscraper.
“Whether you are an accomplished climber or a first-time rappeler whose only use of a carabiner is as a keychain, this event is a thrill of a lifetime,” according to co-chairs Jim Hackstaff and John Snow, who add that the entry fee is a minimum $1,500 in pledges.
To register, send a check payable to Cancer League of Colorado, 1601 Blake St., Denver CO 80202 and include the name of the team or individual rappeler on the memo line. Or, visit denverovertheedge.com
Over the Edge 2021 also includes a casino-themed cocktail party on Sept. 17. It’ll be held on the 27th floor of 1670 Broadway, with hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, DJ music and casino-style games. The descents are on Sept. 16-18.
Sponsors include Hackstaff & Snow, UCHealth, RBC Wealth Management, MDC Richmond American Homes and South Metro Fire Rescue.
Top pledge-getters in 2020 were Courtney Mizel, who raised $20,094; Robert Kortz, $16,710; and Gary Reece, $15,884.
About the organization: Founded in 1985 by a group of Denver-area women whose lives had been touched by cancer, Cancer League of Colorado is an all-volunteer organization made up of men and women who share the commitment to fight cancer and support cancer research. One hundred percent of the money raised goes to research and patient services in Colorado.
Website: cancerleague.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
