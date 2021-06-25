COLORADO DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL
Adams County
News: The inaugural Adams County Regatta, hosted by the Colorado Dragon Boat Alliance and the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mann-Nyholt Lake in the Adams County Regional Park adjacent to the Adams County Fairgrounds.
The public is invited to cheer on the teams who will be competing in 250-meter races and “fun races” that include tug-of-wars and paddling backward. Admission is free.
In addition, the Pho King Rapidos food truck will be at the site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for anyone wishing to purchase the banh mi sandwiches and other “Vietnam-ish” treats for which Pho King Rapidos is known.
There also will be a performance by the Mudra Dance Studio, starting at 1 p.m. Mudra Dance Studio instructors teach classical, contemporary and folk dances of India.
About the organization: Since its start in 2001, the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival has worked to build bridges of awareness, knowledge and understanding between the diverse Asian American Pacific Islander communities and the general public through cultural education, leadership development and athletic competition. It is perhaps best known for hosting the nation’s largest dragon boat event where dragon boat teams from throughout the country compete for prizes and glory. The 2021 festival will be held Sept. 25 and 26 at Sloan’s Lake Park, with an attendance expected to equal or top 2019’s 150,000. The 2020 festival was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Website: cdbf.org
