VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA COLORADO
Denver
News: Volunteers of America Colorado is looking for volunteers, and donations, to ensure the success of its holiday programs, including Meals on Wheels deliveries and Adopt-a-Family.
“Although our holiday projects might look a little different this year, we still are committed to making sure our clients can celebrate and receive services,” said Bradley Craddock, director of volunteer services at VOA-Colorado.
One of the greatest needs is for volunteers who can deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors on the days surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas. Craddock said that routes take about an hour or two to complete with time slots available Mondays through Saturdays in November and December. To sign up, email Kacey Barnhart, kbarnhart@voacolorado.org
Snow Buddy volunteers are needed throughout the winter. Snow Buddy volunteers are matched with a senior living in their neighborhood and shovel snow when it reaches two inches or more. Arthur Knoer, aknoer@voacolorado.org can furnish information regarding the training and paperwork required for this position.
The Adopt-a-Family program needs volunteers to help VOA staffers collect items to be given as holiday gifts for families in need. To sign up, email reddy@voacolorado.org
Those who wish to contribute but are not able to volunteer are encouraged to purchase items through VOA’s Amazon Wishlists. VOA’s Santa Shop for Teens, for example, distributes 6,000-plus gifts during VOA’s Holiday Dinner Basket Give Out, and, “Every year we run out of gifts for teenagers,” Craddock said. Winter items for clients at the VOA Mission, Sinton Sanctuary, Family Motel and Bill
Daniels Veteran Services Center also can be purchased through VOA’s Amazon Wishlist.
“Our main priority to keep our clients, volunteers and staff healthy and safe while meeting the holiday needs of our clients,” Craddock added, and with that in mind, COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for those doing in-person volunteering.
About the organization: Volunteers of America Colorado is a faith-based nonprofit that has, since 1896, been dedicated to helping those in need transform their lives. Its 50-some programs serve approximately 140,000 Colorado clients per year, including veterans, at-risk youth, women in crisis, seniors, the disabled and those who are homeless,
Website: voacolorado.org
