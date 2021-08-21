KGNU RADIO
News: Collectors of vintage vinyl, new books, CDs and media equipment can expect to have a field day when KGNU Community Radio hosts its second Yard Bazaar on Sept. 2. The public is invited to browse – and buy – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the station’s new Denver studios, 2101 Arapahoe St., in the Buell Public Media Center.
The public also is invited to donate items to the sale.
“Whether you are right-sizing your living space, digitizing your crates or changing your taste, music lovers tend to have an overflow,” said community development director Sarah Shirazi. “Please consider making a donation of your gently used audio treasures at our Boulder and Denver studios during business hours, by calling 303-825-5468 or by emailing Dave@kgnu.org to arrange a pickup. Then come to the sale at our Denver station on Sept. 2 and explore some new-to-you sounds.”
About the organization: KGNU Community Radio works 24/7 to connect communities on and off-air, highlighting overlooked or under-represented voices in the community through diverse music and news programs and radio training programs for youths and adults. KGNU is a volunteer-powered, listener-supported community radio station, heard at 88.5 FM in Boulder and Denver; 1390 AM in Denver; 93.7 FM in the Nederland and Ward areas; 98.7 in Fort Collins and online at kgnu.org. More than 85 percent of KGNU’s programs are locally produced by 400 volunteers on-air and behind the scenes.
