DENVER PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOUNDATION
Denver
News: Veronica Figoli, president and chief executive officer for the Denver Public Schools Foundation, announced today that she will leave the job she has held for the past decade to become vice president of institutional partnerships for Accion Opportunity Fund, a national financial support system for small businesses. Its purpose is to advance racial, gender and economic justice for all.
A native of Venezuela, Figoli joined the DPS Foundation after serving as chief officer for the DPS Family and Community Engagement Office. Prior to that she was a program officer at the Piton Foundation.
She is a graduate of Universidad Metropolitana in Caracas and received a master’s degree in business administration from Kennesaw State University in Georgia.
“I have been part of Team DPS for nearly a decade and Team DPS means so very much to me,” Figoli said. “My children have walked the school halls, I have worn both the Proud DPS Parent hat as well as the leadership hat. DPS is mi familia and that won’t change just because I will no longer be sitting in my office at the Emily Griffith Campus or attending meetings with dedicated members of the community.”
Sara Hazel, the foundation’s vice president/development, will serve as interim president/CEO while the foundation board of director manages the search for Figoli’s successor.
During Figoli’s tenure, DPS faced what she termed “A tsunami of challenges,” including two superintendent “transitions,” the first teacher’s union strike in decades and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under her leadership, the $1 Million Fund and Films for the Future were created. The $1 Million Fund makes significant grants to schools where the money would have the greatest impact. Films for the Future is a fundraising event that helps to raise awareness on important topics and issues and provides a space to have “courageous conversations” about topical issues such as mental health.
About the organization: The Denver Public Schools Foundation had its start in 1992 with the goal of helping to make sure every student in every school has the tools and resources to reach their highest potential. It is the strategic fundraising partner for the DPS and as such, “We work together to find and fund the highest impact investments.”
Website: dpsfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.